Sports News Roundup: Russia denies tampering with lab data; Mahomes (knee) practices fully

Indians C Perez named Wilson top defensive player

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez was selected the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday as the glove supplier announced its defensive player awards. Perez, who is one of four first-time honorees on the all-defensive team, threw out an American League-best 40.8 percent of base steals (20 of 49) this season.

Polish minister Banka confirmed as next WADA President

Polish Tourism and Sports Minister Witold Banka was officially appointed as the next president of the World Anti-Doping Agency on Thursday, succeeding outgoing Craig Reedie on Jan. 1. The 35-year-old Banka, a former track and field athlete, was the public authorities' choice for WADA president, as the post rotates between a choice from sports bodies and one from public authorities.

Russia denies tampering with lab data

Russia's sports minister said on Thursday that concerns raised over a vast bank of Russian doping data being scrutinized for possible abuses were of a purely technical nature and that the data had not been tampered with. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said it identified inconsistencies in laboratory data provided by Moscow earlier this year, potentially jeopardizing the country's participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

NBA roundup: 76ers lose game to Jazz, Simmons to injury

Donovan Mitchell recorded 24 points, eight assists and five rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-104 victory over visiting Philadelphia on Wednesday night at Salt Lake City on a night the 76ers lost guard Ben Simmons to a shoulder injury. Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Joe Ingles scored a season-best 16 points off the bench as Utah halted a two-game slide. Mike Conley scored 15 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 14 points, 16 rebounds and three steals.

Venue worry delays India's Davis Cup team selection v Pakistan

India will wait until the venue of their deferred Davis Cup clash against rivals Pakistan is known before naming their squad for the Asia/Oceania Group I tie, newly-appointed captain Rohit Rajpal said on Thursday. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) postponed the tie between the neighbors, originally scheduled in Islamabad in September, to Nov. 29-30 following a security review.

College football notebook: 'Good chance' Tua plays vs. LSU

Injured Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has "a good chance" to play in the Crimson Tide's Saturday home game against LSU if he continues to progress, coach Nick Saban said Wednesday. Speaking to ESPN, Saban said Tagovailoa has made strides, and that mobility will be the key factor on whether the quarterback plays for third-ranked Alabama (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) against second-ranked LSU (8-0, 4-0).

NBA notebook: League reportedly OK that Leonard sits

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard wasn't scheduled to play Wednesday night in a much-anticipated nationally televised showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the NBA doesn't have a problem with it, according to an ESPN report. The Clippers listed Leonard on the injury report with a knee injury, meaning the club is within its rights to rest Leonard on the front end of a back-to-back.

Pregnant Morgan eyes Olympic return three months after giving birth

Alex Morgan, co-captain of U.S. women's national team, said she plans to play at the Tokyo Olympics even though the Games will take place just three months after she is due to give birth to her first child in April. "It's my goal to play there," Morgan told Reuters in an interview.

NFL notebook: Mahomes (knee) practices fully

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since dislocating his right kneecap last month. Coach Andy Reid said before practice that Mahomes would be more involved, but added the reigning league MVP wouldn't play in Sunday's game at the Tennessee Titans "unless it's safe to do so."

Djokovic has world number one Nadal in his sights at London finale

If Novak Djokovic is to claim the year-end number ranking for a record-equaling sixth time he will have to do it the hard way at the ATP Finals next week in London. The Serb was knocked off top spot by Rafael Nadal on Monday despite winning the Paris Masters last week and will need a strong finish alongside the River Thames to snatch it back.

