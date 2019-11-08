International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Chadwick feels F1 is further away the closer she gets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 04:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 04:49 IST
Motor racing-Chadwick feels F1 is further away the closer she gets
Image Credit: Wikipedia

W Series champion Jamie Chadwick has taken a step closer to Formula One this year but her dream of one day competing at the pinnacle of motor racing feels further away than ever.

The Briton, who collected $500,000 for winning the inaugural all-female single-seater title, celebrated her 21st birthday in May with a new role as development driver for the Williams F1 team. She is also one of four finalists for the BRDC Young Driver of the Year award, which is co-sponsored by Red Bull's title partners Aston Martin and whose main prize is a Formula One test.

The experience of being on the inside of the grand prix paddock has made her realise just how much more she has to do, however. Asked whether she felt closer to becoming the first female Formula One driver since 1976, she replied: "To be completely honest, further away.

"Not in a bad way, in a really refreshing way, I feel I know what I need to now learn in the next few years. I'm not going to rush that. I'm not going to try and cheat it," Chadwick added. Those who enquire on social media whether she might replace departing Williams driver Robert Kubica were living in a fantasy world, not only because Chadwick lacks a super licence but also because she is nowhere near ready.

Her world is very different to that of Mercedes' six times world champion Lewis Hamilton, an admired compatriot she has yet to meet. "I need the time to develop and if I get to Formula One I want to be the best possible driver to make the mark I need to make," said Chadwick.

DIRECT CORRELATION

While the Williams role has been mostly simulator-based, her work has a direct correlation to what happens at the track.

Williams previously had Susie Wolff, now retired and a team principal in the all-electric Formula E series, in a similar role and gave the Scot track time in some Friday practice sessions. Chadwick indicated she would be pushing for such an opportunity.

"In terms of getting in the car, that's an ongoing discussion. We're sort of pushing as hard as we can but we'll see," she said. "If we can continue the relationship into next year, and if I can continue to do the best possible job in the sim, then that hopefully gives me justifiable reason to potentially test the car at a future date."

Chadwick will be back to defend her W Series title next year, hoping to then join the men climbing the motorsport ladder. "At the moment although the first year and the exposure has been absolutely incredible, I haven't quite managed to secure the (financial) support to go to, say, FIA F3," she said.

"Hopefully off the back of a strong second year's campaign... that's going to give me that opportunity."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks close in on record highs on U.S.-China trade deal hopes

World stocks rallied to near record highs on Friday after China said it had agreed with the United States to cancel tariffs in phases, a key demand of Beijing for sealing a deal to end a trade war that has slowed economic growth and roiled ...

New initiative launched to support small businesses through guidance

A new initiative to better support small businesses through hands-on mentoring and advice has been launched by the Minister for Small Business.The first event in the Kiwi Business Boost series of regional workshops and online tools has been...

UPDATE 4-Trump must pay $2 million for misusing namesake charity - NY judge

A New York state judge on Thursday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump to pay 2 million for misusing his namesake charitable foundation, resulting in funds being used to advance his 2016 presidential campaign. Justice Saliann Scarpulla, of ...

PG&E falls into deeper hole in 3Q with USD 1.6 billion loss

New York, Nov 8 AP Pacific Gas Electric reported another huge loss on Thursday as the fallout from catastrophic wildfires blamed on its outdated transmission lines drive the bankrupt utility into a deeper hole. The company estimated its fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019