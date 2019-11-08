International Development News
Development News Edition

Couturier lifts Flyers over Habs in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 08:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 08:29 IST
Couturier lifts Flyers over Habs in OT
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sean Couturier scored 55 seconds into overtime to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Thursday. Couturier's shot went under the arm of Canadiens goaltender Carey Price for the Flyers' second straight win.

Philippe Myers and James van Riemsdyk each added one goal for Philadelphia, which went 0-for-6 on the power play but nonetheless found a way to win. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 22 saves.

Ben Chiarot and Shea Weber scored one goal apiece for the Canadiens, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit before falling short in overtime. Price was solid for most of the game with 40 saves on 43 shots.

The Flyers stayed aggressive and the forechecking paid off as Myers fired a wrist shot from the point for a 1-0 lead at 13:51 of the first period, his first goal of the season. Less than two minutes later, Price went sprawling to the ice and made a spectacular save against Couturier.

Brendan Gallagher, who led the Canadiens in goals scored each of the last two seasons, was active throughout the first 20 minutes and he registered three shots on goal, tied for the team lead. Philadelphia went ahead 2-0 just 49 seconds into the second when van Riemsdyk corralled a loose puck in front and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Price kept the Canadiens within two goals by helping to fend off a pair of power plays, including a 12-second two-man advantage. Montreal then closed within 2-1 at 13:44 of the second when Chiarot took advantage of a bouncing puck off Hart and sent it into the net.

Philadelphia defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere nearly scored at the second-period buzzer as his shot was stopped by Price and the puck then trickled through the crease. The Flyers took a 2-1 advantage after two periods. The Canadiens tied the game at 2-2 4:05 into the third when Weber scored following a Philadelphia turnover in its own zone.

Philadelphia's Carsen Twarynski was awarded a penalty shot with 6:43 remaining, but he was denied by Price. The game then went to overtime to set up Couturier's heroics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Lundqvist, Rangers stymie Hurricanes

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist made enough early stops and his teammates finally generated offense in a 4-2 victory against the host Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Lundqvist made 22 of his season-high 45 saves in the first...

Celtics handle Hornets in Walker's return to Charlotte

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points, Kemba Walker added 14 in his return to Charlotte, and the Boston Celtics cruised past the host Hornets 108-87 Thursday night. Gordon Hayward added 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Celtics won their sixth strai...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return, says MLS chief

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to rejoin Italian side AC Milan after his successful stint at LA Galaxy, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber has said. The 38-year-old Swedish striker has spent the past 18 months in MLS but his contract wi...

China calls Hong Kong protesters 'mobsters' after stabbing

Beijing, Nov 8 AFP China has slammed radical protesters in Hong Kong as mobsters using violence to influence upcoming local elections, after a pro-Beijing lawmaker was injured in a stabbing. The international finance hub has been shaken by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019