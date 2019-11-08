International Development News
Development News Edition

Wembley sell-out proves boom time for women's football in England

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 09:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 09:47 IST
Wembley sell-out proves boom time for women's football in England
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Videoblocks

England will round off a transformative year for women's football in front of a sold-out Wembley against Germany on Saturday, with the Football Association hoping the World Cup boom will have a long-lasting legacy. The record attendance for a women's game in Britain of 80,203 for the 2012 Olympic final between the United States and Japan is expected to be smashed, with 90,000 tickets sold for the clash between World Cup semi-finalists England and the Olympic champions.

The attendance for the friendly will also obliterate the previous record of 45,619 for an England women's home fixture, against Germany in 2014. On the back of the Lionesses' run to the last four in France this year, attendance records have already been broken in the opening months of the Women's Super League.

Boosted by the hosting of selected matches at larger stadiums normally reserved for men's football, the opening weekend of the WSL attracted 62,000 supporters compared with a reported 92,000 across all 110 games last season. But the impact of the World Cup is not just being felt by bigger crowds.

According to figures released by the FA this week, there has been a spike of 850,000 women aged 16 or over playing football in England since the tournament, taking take the total participation figures to 2.6 million. "The growth we've experienced is proof of the 'see it, play it' mantra which is at the heart of our ethos to inspire participation across all age groups," said Louise Gear, the FA's head of women's development.

"In the Lionesses we're fortunate to have a wonderful group of role models performing at the highest level of the game, who inspire females of all ages to have the confidence to get out and give football a try, be it for fitness, competition or fun." A television audience of more than 11 million tuned in to watch Phil Neville's England's agonizing semi-final defeat by the United States in July.

The task for the FA is to maintain that interest over the next 18 months until England host the Women's European Championship in 2021.

- Euro 2021 impact -

"Euro 2021 will be the next big game-changer," FA executive Marzena Bogdanowicz told the recent SportsPro FAN Conference in London.

"Euro 2021 will take this country in the same way as the 2012 Olympics did and I think it will have the same impact on women's sport." In an effort to promote the game further, the FA announced the first Women's Football Weekend in November, with a men's international break creating a pause in the Premier League and Championship calendars.

The FA is calling on supporters to attend a women's match at any level in the pyramid on November 16 and 17. But pressure is also building for the FA to follow the examples of Australia, New Zealand and Norway and adopt equal pay and conditions deals for England's men's and women's teams.

"Australia have taken their first step and hopefully many more teams will join in with that," Chelsea and England midfielder Beth England told the BBC. "If that was to happen with England as well it would be amazing because we still train, we still do all the hard work the same as the men do."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Former DGP Arvind Inamdar dead

Former Maharashtra director general of police Arvind Inamdar died at a private hospital here on Friday, a police official said. Inamdar 79 was undergoing treatment at the hospital since last week and breathed his last at 2.20 am, the offic...

Ayodhya verdict: UP to have two helicopters on standby for emergencies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said two helicopters will be on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya as part of the security arrangements in the run-up to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple issue. Adityanath conveyed thi...

Avs erupt for 6 straight goals, hammer Preds

Joonas Donskoi had three goals for his first career hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche used a six-goal second period to beat the Nashville Predators 9-4 in Denver on Thursday night. The six ...

BJP should approach us only if they agree to CM post

BJP should approach us only if they agree to CM postfor Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019