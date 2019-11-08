International Development News
Development News Edition

Golf-Woods confident there will be no Ryder repeat at Presidents Cup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 10:25 IST
Golf-Woods confident there will be no Ryder repeat at Presidents Cup
Image Credit: Flickr

Tiger Woods says he will be well-rested when he leads the United States as playing captain at next month's Presidents Cup in Australia and is confident there will be no repeat of his poor performance at last year's Ryder Cup. Woods massively underperformed in Paris in 2018, losing all four of his matches as the Americans were thrashed 17 1/2 - 10 1/2 by Europe.

The 15-times major champion had arrived in France just after winning the Tour Championship in Atlanta, his first victory since undergoing a spinal fusion more than a year earlier. "Last year was a bit different ... hopping on a flight that night (from Atlanta) and going straight to Paris," he said on Friday while announcing his four captain's picks.

"And also, I think the emotional stress and the emotional release of finally winning an event coming back from my back surgery, that took a toll on me a bit." Prior to the Dec. 12-15 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, Woods will host his own event, the Hero World Challenge, in the Bahamas, a 16-hour time difference.

The World Challenge finishes on a Saturday, giving the 11 members of the U.S. team slated to compete in the Bahamas a chance to arrive in Melbourne on Monday, three days ahead of the first Presidents Cup matches against the International side. Woods says his commitments at the World Challenge should not be too taxing.

"I do have some duties there at night, but overall, it's a very easy week. And then our flight down to Oz will be easy, just long," he added. Woods will lead a team that on paper is massively stronger than the Internationals, though the Ernie Els-led squad is far more competitive outside the United States, losing by just one point in South Korea four years ago.

"On paper, we certainly have the advantage in the world rankings," Woods acknowledged. "Our players have earned that by playing well around the world and playing well in big events."

Also Read: Tiger Woods equals Snead's 'crazy' 54-year-old record for US PGA Tour wins

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi recruitment of Twitter workers reflects insider risks

Riyadh, Nov 8 AP Allegations that two former Twitter employees spied on users for the Saudi government have spotlighted the threat posed by insiders who exploit their access to the mountains of sensitive data held by tech companies. The Twi...

Ayodhya verdict: UP to have two helicopters on standby for emergencies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said two helicopters will be on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya as part of the security arrangements in the run up to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple issue. Adityanath conveyed thi...

BJP should approach us only if they agree to CM post

BJP should approach us only if they agree to CM postfor Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut....

China stocks rise on potential tariff rollback, upbeat data

China stocks rose on Friday after Washington and Beijing hinted at scrapping tariffs if a deal was reached and as domestic data showed exports and imports fell lower than expected. Beijing and Washington will roll back tariffs on each othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019