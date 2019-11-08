Schedule for 13th South Asian Games 2019 announced

International Development News
The schedule for the 13th South Asian Games 2019 was announced on Friday.

The schedule for the 13th South Asian Games 2019 was announced on Friday. India will be taking part in 17 games out of 27 in the Games slated to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from December 1.

The ten games in which India communicated it will not participate are: Archery, Cricket, Golf, Karate, Kabbadi, Paragliding, Table Tennis, Tennis, Taekwondo and Wrestling. Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the other countries taking part in the games. (ANI)

