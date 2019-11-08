International Development News
Report: QB Falk files injury grievance vs. Jets

Image Credit: Flickr

Quarterback Luke Falk filed an injury grievance through the NFL Players Association against the New York Jets, the New York Daily News reported on Friday. Falk is the second player to file a grievance against the Jets in the past three weeks, joining Kelechi Osemele. The former offensive lineman was released on Oct. 26 after undergoing shoulder surgery that was not authorized by the team.

The 24-year-old Falk started two games in relief of ailing quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Trevor Siemian. He completed 47 of 73 passes for 416 yards with three interceptions in three contests before being cut with a hip injury. Falk's last game with the Jets was particularly brutal, as he was sacked nine times and intercepted twice in a 31-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 6. Falk was not listed on the injury report prior to the game vs. the Eagles.

