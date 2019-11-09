Koskinen, Oilers shut out Devils

Alex Chiasson collected a goal and an assist while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Joel Persson both registered two assists as the host Edmonton Oilers handily beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Friday. The two assists were the first points of Persson's nine-game NHL career.

The Pacific Division-leading Oilers scored three goals in the second period and received a 26-save performance from goalie Mikko Koskinen to snap a two-game losing skid. Koskinen recorded his first shutout of the season and the fifth of his NHL career. Edmonton has struggled to receive secondary scoring, and it finally received some against a Devils team that had high hopes before arriving in Alberta. New Jersey also lost 5-2 at Calgary on Thursday.

After a goalless first period, Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring 1:55 into the second frame. Sprung on a breakaway by Nugent-Hopkins, Draisaitl nettled his team-high 14th goal with a backhanded shot. Rookie forward Gaetan Haas doubled the Edmonton lead with his second goal of the season at 15:45 of the period. Haas sent a long shot that ricocheted off the skate of Devils defender Will Butcher and into the net.

Sixty-six seconds later, James Neal made it a 3-0 game by netting his 12th of the season. Neal was parked at the side of the net and pounced on a loose puck for the rebound tally. Chiasson's first goal of the season, a power-play marker at 6:02 of the third period, rounded out the scoring. Chiasson was at the doorstep while his team was buzzing around the offensive zone, and he deflected a Nugent-Hopkins shot.

Goalie Cory Schneider made 29 saves for New Jersey, which concludes a five-game road trip Sunday afternoon in Vancouver. The loss was doubly costly for the Devils. Defenseman Sami Vatanen left the game after a collision in the first period and didn't return.

