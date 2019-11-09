International Development News
Development News Edition

Wenger contradicts Bayern's claim they turned him down

  • PTI
  • |
  • Munich
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 15:26 IST
Wenger contradicts Bayern's claim they turned him down
Image Credit: Flickr

Arsene Wenger has contradicted a claim by Bayern Munich that they turned him down for the vacant head coach's job and accused the defending German champions of a lack of discretion. Bayern needs a new coach after Niko Kovac was sacked last Sunday with former Germany assistant Hansi Flick appointed interim boss for Wednesday's win over Olympiakos and Saturday's home league game against Dortmund.

On Thursday, Bayern put out a statement claiming Wenger had called club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to express interest in replacing Kovac but said the former Arsenal boss had been turned down. However, Wenger, 70, rejected those versions of events and criticized Bayern for leaking "rumors from everywhere".

"My name came out of nowhere," said Wenger in an interview with beIN Sports on Friday. "On Wednesday, Rummenigge called me, I called back out of courtesy.

"We talked for four or five minutes, maximum, and he reported that they signed Flick (as interim coach) for the next two games. "He asked me if I would be interested because they are looking for a coach." Wenger says he told Rummenigge that he would think about it and "we decided together" to talk again "next week because I am in Doha until Sunday night. This is a true story."

After a decade as Bayern's president, Uli Hoeness will step down on Friday and Wenger said Bayern is at a "turning point" with Rummenigge also set to quit as chairman within the coming year. Between them, Hoeness and Rummenigge have helped grow Bayern into one of the most successful clubs in Europe.

"It seems that the future is uncertain" at Bayern, said Wenger who added that the German club had always been "very discreet and direct" in the past, "but today (they are) very exposed with rumors coming from everywhere". Wenger wished Bayern "good luck" in finding a replacement for Kovac.

Other candidates for the vacancy, Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel, and Ajax's Erik ten Hag, already made it clear last week that they will not join Bayern before at least the end of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

India Inc hails Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Ram temple

India Inc on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court for deciding on a centuries-old dispute over ownership of a plot of land in Ayodhya, paving the way for construction of a temple at a site which Hindu groups believe is the revered birthplace o...

Goa CM hails historic Ayodhya verdict, Cong calls for peace

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday appealed for peace and harmony in the wake of the supreme court verdict that paved way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Terming the final order historic, the chief minister under...

Australian bushfires kill three, destroy at least 150 homes

Three people have died, four are missing and at least 150 homes have been destroyed as bushfires rage across eastern Australia, authorities said on Saturday. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service NSW RFS confirmed two people had been kille...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q2 net loss widens

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q2 net loss widens Chennai, Nov 9 PTI Private sector Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Saturday reported a net loss at Rs 357.17 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The Tamil Nadu based bank had clocked net loss at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019