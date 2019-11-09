Fuzhou China Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag crashes out after losing to world number one pair in semifinal

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of the Fuzhou China Open on Saturday. The Indian duo lost to the world number one pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia 16-21, 20-22.

In the 40-minute long encounter, Indonesian had the upper hand in the first game. Indian pair came back strong in the second game and gave a tough fight to the opponents to proceed to the title clash. Earlier, in the quarterfinal match against China's Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen, the Indian duo outclassed the world number three ranked opponents in two straight-game 21-19, 21-15 at the Haixia Olympic Sports Center. (ANI)

