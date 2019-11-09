International Development News
Development News Edition

Graeme Smith could be South Africa's first director of cricket

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:06 IST
Graeme Smith could be South Africa's first director of cricket

Former captain Graeme Smith is in contention to become South Africa's first director of cricket, a post created in the aftermath of the country's group-stage exit from the World Cup. According to 'ESPNcricinfo', Smith is in running for the top job alongside two other contenders -- the suspended interim director of cricket, Corrie van Zyl, and former national selector Hussein Manack, both of whom were also interviewed.

One of South Africa's finest captains, the 38-year-old Smith could emerge as the figure the embattled team looks up to for a revival in its fortunes. The director will be responsible for overseeing all cricket played under Cricket South Africa's ambit, which includes the national teams, high-performance, age-group structures, and the domestic set-up.

The national team has struggled to fill the voids created by the retirements of top players such as AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla and Morne Morkel. The Proteas won three matches and lost five in the World Cup, finishing in seventh position in the 10-team tournament in the United Kingdom.

They had also lost to Sri Lanka in a home Test series earlier this year, the first time ever that they have lost a Test series against an Asian side in South Africa. Smith played 117 Tests, 197 ODIs and 33 T20s for South Africa before retiring in 2014. The position is expected to be filled by the end of this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN32 KARTARPUR-PAK-LDALL IMRANEnsuring justice to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India, Pak Imran Kartarpur Pakistan Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the Kashmir issue at the inauguration ceremony of ...

Punjab: Govt dedicates November edition of its magazines to 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev

The Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its official magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Punjab government has dedicated the November edition of its magazines to the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nan...

Saudi Aramco targets sale of 0.5% of oil firm to retail investors in IPO -sources

Saudi Aramco is looking to sell up to 0.5 of the state oil giant to retail investors in its planned initial public offering IPO, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.The Saudi oil group has not yet revealed the size of its pl...

Hyderabad peaceful post SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute, say police

Hyderabad Police on Saturday said the city has been completely peaceful without a single incident being reported over the SC verdict on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019