International Development News
Development News Edition

Hedman, Maroon lift Lightning to sweep in Sweden

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 03:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 03:20 IST
Hedman, Maroon lift Lightning to sweep in Sweden

Defenseman Victor Hedman scored the go-ahead goal in his home country, Patrick Maroon tallied twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning posted a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in the NHL Global Series in Stockholm. The Lightning swept the two-game series in Sweden after recording a 3-2 victory on Friday.

Hedman, who had an assist Friday and was the lone Swede on Tampa Bay's roster, snapped a tie at 1 on the power play early in the second period. Maroon recorded his ninth career multi-goal game, netting his first tally late in the first period on a power play and adding his second just before the second intermission.

Yanni Gourde and Mathieu Joseph scored in the third period for the Lightning, who became the fifth team to score five goals in a regular-season game played outside North America. The Lightning joined the New Jersey Devils (2018) and St. Louis Blues (2009) as the third team to score five goals in a game played in Sweden. Sam Reinhart, rookie Victor Olofsson and captain Jack Eichel each scored for Buffalo, which dropped its fifth straight game. The Sabres also dropped to 1-5-1 following their 8-1-1 start.

Backup Curtis McElhinney made 40 saves and to defeat the Sabres for the sixth consecutive time. Buffalo's Carter Hutton allowed five goals on 40 shots and took his fourth straight loss.

Reinhart made it 1-0 with 10:30 minutes left in the first period when his shot went off both the left post and McElhinney, who also knocked the net off its moorings. Maroon tied the score with 2:58 remaining in the first on the man advantage when he screened Hutton and deflected Gourde's long shot into the net after the puck also caromed off Buffalo defenseman Colin Miller.

Hedman made it 2-1 at 1:58 into the second when he had plenty of time to get a pass from Steven Stamkos and lift a long slap shot from the middle of the ice off Hutton's glove. The Sabres thought Alex Killorn may have interfered with Hutton, but they elected against challenging after watching the replay. Maroon made it a two-goal game right before the second intermission after Hutton made the initial save in the crease.

After the Sabres' Olofsson trimmed the deficit 4:14 into the third, Gourde and Joseph essentially finished it off by scoring in a span of 67 seconds. Gourde's shot deflected off Buffalo defenseman Jake McCabe and past Hutton with 11:12 left, then Joseph flipped a shot from close range. Eichel scored with 38 seconds left after Buffalo pulled Hutton for the extra attacker.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UK Conservatives extend lead over Labour - Sunday Times poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party slightly extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party over the past week, an opinion poll for the Sunday Times newspaper showed.The Conservatives held steady on 39 while the Lab...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10pm GMT/6am SGT

Germany celebrated on Saturday the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall that divided East and West Germany, with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier thanking Eastern European neighbors for spurring on the peaceful revolution.INDIA-...

UK Conservatives keep lead over Labour - Mail on Sunday poll

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has maintained a 12 percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party during the past week, an opinion poll for the Mail on Sunday newspaper showed.Support for both the Conservatives and...

UPDATE 1-'Freedom for political prisoners,' Catalan separatists chant on election eve

Waving separatist flags and chanting freedom for political prisoners thousands of supporters of Catalan independence gathered in Barcelona for concerts and rallies on Saturday, while some protesters faced off with police, a day before Spain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019