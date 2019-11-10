International Development News
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 05:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 05:22 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer: Charlotte leads bidding to be 30th MLS team, commissioner says

Charlotte, North Carolina, has moved to the front of the line to become the 30th Major League Soccer (MLS) team, Commissioner Don Garber said on Friday. An announcement is expected in the next couple of months with Las Vegas and Phoenix competing with Charlotte, Garber said in comments ahead of Sunday's MLS Cup between the host Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC. NHL roundup: Oilers shut out Devils

Alex Chiasson collected a goal and an assist while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Joel Persson both registered two assists as the host Edmonton Oilers handily beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Friday. The two assists were the first points of Persson's nine-game NHL career. Bettman: NHL to return to Europe in 2020

The NHL will continue to play regular-season games in Europe in 2020, with Finland and the Czech Republic each hosting games. Commissioner Gary Bettman, speaking before the start of the 2019 Global Series game in Sweden on Friday, said the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators will open the 2020-21 season in Prague. USOPC introduces reforms in response to Nassar scandal

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Friday introduced the first wave of reforms to correct the organizational failings that allowed Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, to prey on young athletes. Following recommendations from an independent report and two Congressional investigations, athlete representation on USOPC's board will be increased from three to five and national governing bodies will have to meet specific compliance standards. NFL notebook: Mahomes to start vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return from a two-game absence to start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, coach Andy Reid announced Friday. Reid told reporters that Mahomes would play "unless something happens" prior to the game against the Titans in Nashville, Tenn. College basketball roundup: Washington beats No. 16 Baylor

Nahziah Carter scored 18 points, freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart combined for 33 points and 14 rebounds, and Washington rallied to beat No. 16 Baylor 67-64 Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. The Huskies (1-0) trailed for more than 35 minutes in the Armed Forces Classic, falling behind by as many as 13 points in the second half. Stewart's baby-hook shot in the lane with 30 seconds remaining gave Washington a two-point lead, its first advantage since 5-3 three minutes into the contest. NBA roundup: Bogdanovic drops Bucks at buzzer

Bojan Bogdanovic drained the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired Friday to lift the Utah Jazz, who withstood a series of furious second-half comebacks by the Milwaukee Bucks, to a 103-100 victory in Salt Lake City. The Jazz have won two straight. The Bucks, who trailed by as many as 22 in the first half and entered the locker room down 20, had a four-game winning streak snapped. Triple jumper Edwards critical of Diamond League cuts

Triple jump world record holder Jonathan Edwards has strongly criticized the IAAF's Diamond League for cutting his event from the circuit's 2020 program. Briton Edwards jumped 18.29 meters in 1995 and his world mark still stands despite the best efforts of American Christian Taylor who has dominated the triple jump in recent years. Soccer: U.S. women's team granted class action status in equal-pay lawsuit

The members of the U.S. women's national soccer team who sued the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) in March over allegations of gender discrimination can pursue their claims as a class action, a California court ruled on Friday. The decision comes two months after the group filed a motion for class certification seeking to include all women called up to the national team over the multi-year period specified in the lawsuit, in addition to those originally named. Barty bagels Garcia as Australia level Fed Cup final

Australia's ever-dependable Ash Barty doled out the dreaded double-bagel to Caroline Garcia, leveling the Fed Cup final at 1-1 against France after the opening day's singles in Perth on Saturday. On a day of scorching heat, France struck the early blow when Kristina Mladenovic thrashed Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-1, but the terrier-like Barty wrested back the momentum with her 6-0 6-0 rout of Garcia, firing up a heaving crowd at Perth Arena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco stock offering to launch November 17

Saudi Aramco announced in a prospectus Saturday that its much-anticipated initial public offering will begin on November 17, with a final share price to be determined on December 5, a day after subscriptions close. After years of delay and ...

Soccer-Ecuador's Independiente win rain-interrupted Sudamericana final

Unheralded Ecuadorean side Independiente del Valle overcame a rain-sodden pitch to beat Argentinas Colon 3-1 and win the Copa Sudamericana on Saturday in a final interrupted for over half an hour by a tropical downpour. The game kicked off ...

After burying last victims, some in Mexico's breakaway Mormon community head north

Members of a breakaway Mormon community tucked in the hills of northern Mexico buried the last of their dead on Saturday after a devastating massacre, and some headed for safer ground in the United States.Hundreds of friends and family from...

Brazil's freed leftist leader Lula rallies supporters

Brazils left-wing leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to his trade union stronghold on Saturday, delivering a fiery speech to throngs of celebrating supporters a day after walking free from jail. Reveling in the adoration of his foll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019