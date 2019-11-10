International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ecuador's Independiente win rain-interrupted Sudamericana final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 05:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 05:24 IST
Soccer-Ecuador's Independiente win rain-interrupted Sudamericana final
The game kicked off a new era that will see South American club competition finals follow the European model and be played over one match in a neutral venue but it was an inauspicious start. Image Credit: Flickr

Unheralded Ecuadorean side Independiente del Valle overcame a rain-sodden pitch to beat Argentina's Colon 3-1 and win the Copa Sudamericana on Saturday in a final interrupted for over half an hour by a tropical downpour. The game kicked off a new era that will see South American club competition finals follow the European model and be played over one match in a neutral venue but it was an inauspicious start.

Dark clouds gathered over the Nueva Olla stadium at kick-off and a violent thunderstorm broke out shortly afterward, making the pitch unplayable within minutes. The play was interrupted on the half-hour just after Independiente had taken the lead with the help of the conditions.

A free-kick was floated into the Colon area and Fernando Leon's downward header landed in a puddle and slipped through goalkeeper Leonardo Burian's hands and into the net. Shortly after the re-start, Independiente struck again when Jhon Sanchez burst down the left and his shot was deflected in off Emanuel Olivera.

Colon's unhappy evening was complete when Luis Miguel Rodríguez, their top player who has guided them to the final, had a penalty saved by Jorge Pinos after halftime. Olivera pulled one back for Colon in the 89th but Cristian Dajome sealed it with a breakaway goal in stoppage time.

South American finals have traditionally been played over two legs and there has been criticism over the new format as it is more difficult for fans to travel than in Europe due to the distances and costs involved. Saturday's match was well attended by fans who drove from neighboring Argentina, however.

Independiente only reached Ecuador's top flight for the first time in 2010, have no mass support and had never previously won a major trophy, although they reached the Libertadores final in 2016. The Sudamericana is regarded as South America's equivalent of the Europa League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican government says it is concerned about situation in Bolivia

Mexicos foreign ministry said on Saturday that it was concerned about the political situation in Bolivia, which has been locked in a weeks-long standoff over a disputed election.For Mexico, democracy is the only way and replacing this proce...

Raiders sign DE Jordan, S Swearinger

The Oakland Raiders signed defensive end Dion Jordan and safety D.J. Swearinger on Saturday. Jordan, 29, was suspended for the first 10 games this season for violating the NFLs performance-enhancing drug policy. Oakland just completed its 1...

Celtics rout Spurs despite Hayward's injury

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, and Kemba Walker added 26 as the Boston Celtics overcame a first-half injury to Gordon Hayward to reach a season-high in points in beating the Spurs 135-115 Saturday night for a rare victory at San Antonio. Ja...

RPT-Goldman faces probe after entrepreneur slams Apple Card algorithm in tweets

A probe into Goldman Sachs Group Incs credit card practices has been initiated after tweets from a tech entrepreneur alleged gender discrimination in the new Apple Inc card algorithms that are used to determine credit limits.In a series of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019