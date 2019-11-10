Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

Pittsburgh Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby left Saturday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks with an unspecified injury. Early in the third period, Crosby collided and got his skates tangled with Chicago defenseman Erik Gustafsson. Crosby finished his shift, including a blocked shot off his skate, but then limped down the runway toward the locker room.

There was no immediate report on Crosby's status. Chicago led 2-1 at the time of his injury.

