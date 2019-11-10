International Development News
Couturier, Flyers top Maple Leafs in shootout

  Updated: 10-11-2019 08:55 IST
Couturier, Flyers top Maple Leafs in shootout
Sean Couturier scored the decisive goal in a shootout, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Saturday night for their third straight win. The shootout was tied 1-1 when Couturier scored the winner to complete the third round. He deked Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen to the right before coming back left and slipping the puck into the open side of the net.

The Maple Leafs defeated the Flyers after an 11-round shootout Nov. 2 in Philadelphia. Philippe Myers and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers in regulation time. Brian Elliott stopped 38 shots, including eight in overtime.

William Nylander had a goal and an assist for Toronto, and Travis Dermott had a goal in regulation. Auston Matthews added two assists for the Maple Leafs, who tied the game in the third period after the Flyers built a 2-0 lead. Andersen made 30 saves for the Maple Leafs, who had a three-game win streak snapped.

The Flyers scored twice in the first period. Myers scored his second goal of the season on a sharp wrist shot from the slot, on a pass from former Maple Leaf James van Riemsdyk at 8:08 of the first.

Lindblom scored his eighth of the season on a deflection of a shot by Travis Konecny on a power play at 18:28 of the first. Ilya Mikheyev was serving an interference penalty for the Maple Leafs. Toronto had a 10-8 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

Dermott scored his first goal of the season at 10:11 of the second period on a snapshot. Matthews emerged from a scramble near the left boards and knocked the puck to Nylander, who slid a pass into the slot to Dermott. Toronto led 21-18 in shots on goal after two periods.

Andersen made two big saves during a scramble around the net three minutes into the third period. About a minute later, Nylander notched his fifth goal at 3:58 of the third after Matthews, from the side of the net, flicked a backhand pass into the goalmouth.

The Leafs outshot the Flyers 8-1 in overtime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

