EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of the third T20I between India and Bangladesh in Nagpur.

*Report of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy across various venues. *Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Chennayin FC in Bengaluru.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM Shafali, Smriti secure India's 84-run win over WI in the first T20I

Gros Islet, Nov 10 (PTI) Opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana hammered scintillating half-centuries as the Indian women's team notched up a comfortable 84-run win over hosts West Indies in the first T20I here.

SPO-CRI-SHAFALI-RECORD Shafali is the youngest Indian to score international fifty, surpasses Tendulkar's 30-year-old record

Gros Islet, Nov 10 (PTI) Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in international cricket, her 49-ball 73 in the first T20 International against West Indies surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 30-year-old record.

SPO-SHOOT-IND Shooter Aishwary Tomar secures India's 13th Olympic quota for best-ever haul

Doha, Nov 10 (PTI) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged India's 13th Olympic quota in shooting with a bronze medal in men's 50m rifle 3 positions at the 14th Asian Championship here on Sunday, giving the country its best-ever quota haul.

SPO-CRI-PCB-PLAYERS Three uncapped Pakistani players walk out of their first class teams to play in T10 league

Karachi, Nov 10 (PTI) Three uncapped Pakistani players have walked out of their first-class teams, insisting they wanted to play for a franchise in the T10 league in Abu Dhabi, giving a new turn to the ongoing tussle between players and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

SPO-CRI-BCA-AGM BCA AGM: Ombudsman appointed, nod sought for IPL-type tourney

Vadodara, Nov 10 (PTI) The Baroda Cricket Association held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday and appointed an ombudsman.

SPO-DONALDSON-MENTAL(RERUN) Stay away from phone, social media: Donaldson's advice to athletes battling depression (Eds: (Adds byline)) By Amit Kumar Das

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) As someone who has battled suicidal thoughts, veteran basketball player James Donaldson knows a thing or two about depression faced by sports persons across the globe.

SPO-CRI-LD ENG England beats New Zealand in Super Over finale to T20 series

Auckland, Nov 10 (AP) England beat New Zealand in a thrilling Super Over finish to their rain-reduced Twenty20 cricket international Sunday, clinching a 3-2 win in the five-match series.

