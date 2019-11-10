Scoreboard
Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India and Bangladesh here on Sunday. India Innings:
Rohit Sharma b Shafiul Islam 2 Shikhar Dhawan c Mahmudullah b Shafiul Islam 19
KL Rahul c Liton Das b Al-Amin Hossain 52 Shreyas Iyer c Liton Das b Soumya Sarkar 62
Rishabh Pant b Soumya Sarkar 6 Manish Pandey not out 22
Shivam Dube not out 9 Extras: (W-2) 2
Total: (for 5 wickets in 20 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-35, 3-94, 4-139, 5-144
Bowling: Al-Amin Hossain 4-0-22-1, Shafiul Islam 4-1-32-2, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-42-0, Aminul Islam 3-0-29-0, Soumya Sarkar 4-0-29-2, Afif Hossain 1-0-20-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC
