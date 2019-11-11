International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Brazilian player sent off in Ukraine for reacting to racist insults

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 01:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 00:55 IST
Soccer-Brazilian player sent off in Ukraine for reacting to racist insults
Image Credit: Flickr

Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian midfielder Taison was sent off in a Ukrainian league match against visitors Dynamo Kiev on Sunday for reacting to racist insults from the crowd. A video of the incident showed that Taison stuck his finger up at a section occupied by Dynamo fans and then hoofed the ball into the stands.

Taison, 31, who has featured six times for Brazil and has played in Ukraine since 2011, reacted with disbelief and left the field in tears. The campaign group FARE (Football Against Racism in Europe) said on Twitter that Taison's team mate and follow Brazilian Dentinho reported the insults to the referee and a stadium announcement was made.

Following UEFA-recommended protocol, the referee then took the players to the dressing-room for five minutes, FARE said, before dismissing Taison and restarting the game which Shakhtar won 1-0. The third step of the protocol would have been to abandon the match.

"Third step not activated, victim of racism sent off," said FARE, which added that Dynamo fans also mocked a club campaign by displaying posters which said "Like to racism." In 2015, Dynamo Kiev were ordered by UEFA to play two European matches behind closed doors after four black spectators were attacked at their stadium during a match against Chelsea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Incumbent Iohannis wins Romania's presidential vote, will face runoff

Romanias centrist President Klaus Iohannis, who has earned praise in the West for his anti-graft stance, won the first round of a presidential ballot on Sunday and will face former premier Viorica Dancila in a Nov. 24 runoff, exit polls sho...

Republican breaks with Trump, insists whistleblower remain anonymous

A Republican lawmaker on Sunday broke with the US president and fellow party members to reject the idea that the whistleblower whose complaint prompted an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump should have to testify publicly. After weeks of...

Seshan's bold initiatives led India's game-changing electoral reforms

Tough, and a stickler to the rule book, TN Seshan fearlessly took on both inert officials and slack political parties to ensure fair and free elections in the country during his trail-blazing six-year stint between 1990 and 1996 as the chie...

Cheering crowds greet Japan's new emperor in rare parade

Tens of thousands of flag-waving spectators cheered Japans new Emperor Naruhito on Sunday during a rare open-top car imperial parade that was rescheduled after a deadly typhoon. Some in the crowd camped overnight to nab a prime stop by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019