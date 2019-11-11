International Development News
Mayfield, Browns survive Bills after late FG miss

Baker Mayfield found Rashard Higgins for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:44 remaining to help the Cleveland Browns snap a four-game losing streak by defeating the visiting Buffalo Bills 19-16 on Sunday. Buffalo's Stephen Hauschka missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt with 17 seconds to go. It was his second missed field-goal try of the game.

Josh Allen's second rushing TD, 1-yard plunge with 5:26 remaining, gave Buffalo a 16-12 lead. The score was set up by guard Jon Feliciano's fumble recovery at the 1-yard line after Allen lost the ball when hit by defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson at the 8 while scrambling. Allen would have been short of the line to gain on third-and-10, but Feliciano's recovery earned a conversion. Mayfield finished 26 of 38 for 238 yards and two touchdowns for the Browns (3-6), who had been 0-3 at home. Nick Chubb ran for 116 yards on 20 carries.

Cleveland's winning drive went 82 yards in 10 plays, taking 3:42. Allen finished 22 of 41 for 266 yards for the 6-3 Bills, who fell to 3-1 on the road this season.

Cleveland went ahead 12-9 when Austin Seibert hit a 47-yard field goal with 3:49 to go in the third quarter. Tremaine Edmunds' sack of Mayfield for a safety with 11 minutes left in the third quarter tied the score at 9.

Hauschka missed a 34-yard field-goal attempt 20 seconds before intermission, allowing Cleveland to maintain a 9-7 edge. The Browns outgained the Bills 234-156 and had the ball longer (18:51 to 11:09) in the first half. Seibert's 27-yard field goal capped a 13-play, 69-yard drive and gave Cleveland a 9-6 advantage with 3:35 left in the second quarter.

Buffalo went ahead 7-6 when Allen ran 10 yards up the middle on a quarterback draw 10:09 before halftime. It was Allen's team-leading fifth rushing TD of the season and capped a nine-play, 76-yard drive in 4:39. Mayfield hit Jarvis Landry in the end zone with a 17-yard pass to cap the Browns' opening drive at 12:09. Seibert missed the point-after try, after 15 yards were added due to a taunting penalty on Landry.

Cleveland ran eight plays from Buffalo's 2-yard line or closer in the first half -- with the aid of two defensive pass interference penalties -- but failed to score. The Bills stuffed Chubb on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 3:18 left in the first quarter.

