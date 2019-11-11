International Development News
Development News Edition

Memorable day for Goveas, Sureshkumar at Pune Challenger

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:17 IST
Memorable day for Goveas, Sureshkumar at Pune Challenger

Four Indian players, including wild card Aryan Goveas and Manish Sureshkumar, earned their maiden main draw victories on the ATP Challenger circuit to advance to the second round of the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger here on Monday. Anniruddha Chandrashekar and Chandril Sood, who mostly competes on the doubles circuit, also advanced to the next round at the Balewadi Sports Complex.

Manish outwitted local boy and wildcard Anvit Bendre 6-2 6-0 while upcoming player Chandrasekar erased a one-set deficit to get the better of Kazakhstan's Timur Khabibulin 4-6 6-4 6-3 in a one hour 36 minute match. In a one sided encounter, Chandril rallied past Amrican wildcard Dhruv Mulye 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour.

Maharashtra boy Goveas justified the faith of the organisors, scoring a 6-4 7-6(4) win against German Tobias Simon in one hour 19 minutes. It was Goveas' third attempt to eke out a win as a wildcard in the event. "I am thrilled and really played well. This win will do me a lot of good," said Goveas, who fired 11 aces to the German's 15 in the fast-paced match.

In another interesting match, the 2018 national champion Siddarth Vishwakarma overcame a sluggish start to make it a contest against Japan's Yusuke Takahashi but eventually lost 0-6 6-3 3-6 in one hour 38 minutes. Reigning national champion Niki Poonacha also made an early exit, losing 6-7 (3) 3-6 to Ukrainian Danylo Kalenichenko.

In another first round match, Roman Blokhin of Russia ended the challenge of Lakshit Sood 6-4 6-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BJP declares receiving donations over Rs 700 crore in FY 2018-19

The ruling BJP has disclosed receiving over Rs 700 crore in donations through cheques and online payments during financial year&#160;2018-19, with electoral trust managed by Tatas contributing half of the money. Tatas-controlled Progressive...

Arrested ex-Tripura minister remanded to police custody

Senior CPIM leader Badal Chowdhury, arrested in a corruption case, was remanded to police custody for four days on Monday by a local court. Chowdhury, a CPIM central committee member who was the PWD minister during the Left Front regime, wa...

Bhupen Hazarika's son calls on Sonowal

Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarikas son Tej Hazarika on Monday called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here and informed him about several issues related to the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation. The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation was for...

NIA files charge sheet against 8 ULFA (I) members in Guwahati grenade attack case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Monday filed a charge sheet against eight members of the proscribed ULFA Independent in connection a grenade attack outside a shopping mall in Guwahati in May this year in which 12 people were injure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019