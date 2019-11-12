International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Sterling dropped by England after training ground "disturbance"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 05:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 05:38 IST
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Sterling dropped by England after training ground "disturbance"
Image Credit: pixabay

England winger Raheem Sterling has been dropped from the squad to face Montenegro in their Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley after a "disturbance" at the national team's training camp on Monday, the Football Association said. "The FA can confirm Raheem Sterling will not be considered for Thursday's EURO 2020 qualifier against Montenegro as a result of a disturbance in a private team area at St. George's Park today," the FA said in a statement.

The Daily Mail reported that Manchester City winger Sterling had clashed with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez after the England team got together at their Burton on Trent training centre on Monday -- less than 24 hours after City lost 3-1 at Liverpool. The newspaper reported that "Sterling attempted to grab Gomez by the neck following his arrival in the players' canteen". The pair squared up in the latter stages of Sunday's Premier League clash after Gomez came on as a substitute.

The FA statement, which said Sterling will remain with the squad, did not address the specifics of the dispute or confirm if Gomez was the other party but England boss Gareth Southgate linked the incident to Sunday's top-of-the-table clash. "We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday," Southgate said.

"One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw," he added in the FA statement. "My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night," he added.

Sterling has become a key player for England in the past year after being criticised for his displays at the 2018 World Cup. Last season he was named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association after scoring 25 goals in all competitions as City won a domestic treble of the Premier League title and the two Cup competitions.

For England, Sterling has scored 12 goals in 55 games but has been a regular under Southgate and scored twice in the recent 6-0 win away to Bulgaria. England top Group A and will guarantee a place at the finals with a draw against Montenegro. They face another qualifier on Sunday away to Kosovo in which Sterling could feature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

First Spanish royal visit crowns Havana's 500th party

Cuba is in party mode this week, despite tough economic times worsened by tighter U.S. sanctions, as it prepares for its first state visit by a Spanish king, to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the founding of Havana, the capital.Spains K...

Bucks' Middleton (thigh) out 3-4 weeks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss three-to-four weeks because of a left thigh contusion. He was injured in Sundays win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving the game in the third quarter. He underwent an MRI exam and furth...

UPDATE 4-Vindman should not fear retaliation over Ukraine testimony -Pentagon's Esper

U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman should not fear retaliation over his testimony to the U.S. Congress in its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday. Vindman, now detailed to...

Bolivia armed forces commander orders troops onto streets against 'vandals'

Bolivias Armed Forces Commander Williams Kaliman said on Monday he had ordered troops to conduct joint operations with police against groups of vandals.The Bolivian capital La Paz is braced for violent clashes with thousands of supporters o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019