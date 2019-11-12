International Development News
Development News Edition

Xinhua Silk Road: Wetland city Changde hosts international marathon event

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:25 IST

Changde city of central China'sHunan province on Sunday hosted the fourth Changde Liuye Lake International Marathon, gathering 18,000 marathon lovers to the picturesque wetland city.

The event attracted participants from home and abroad, with overseas athletes coming from countries such as the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Russia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Pakistan and Poland.

Ethiopian athlete Tesema Mindegiso Gobena broke the previous Changde race record, crossing the finish line at Baimahu Culture Park in 2:13:24.

Derartu Debela Delesa, also from Ethiopia, won the women's race by clocking a time of 2:13:24.

Chinese athletes Chai Yongsheng and Yi Hong, won the male and female half-marathon races, respectively.

First launched in 2016, the annual Changde Liuye Lake Marathon race was rated Gold Label Match by Chinese Athletic Association (CAA) in 2018 and was listed among China's top 100 influential marathon events. It has also become the name card of Changde as a stage for marathon and sports lovers' gathering and a platform to show the city's efforts in enhancing togetherness.

Different from last year's route, this year's race started from Liuye Lake visitor center, running via the round-lake racing track and a number of Changde-signature scenery attractions such as Si Ma tower, Happy Waterworld, as well as Vision Land and finished at Baimahu Culture Park.

It is noted that in 2018, Changde is honored as one of the 18 international wetland cities from seven countries under the Wetland City Accreditation scheme.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309320.html

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

One phone, many subscribers: Real Kashmir FC's story during communication lockdown

Be it at the dead of night or at the crack of dawn, the lone mobile phone that Real Kashmir FCs co-owner had provided his players would keep changing hands during the communication lockdown in the valley. Sandeep Chattoo, who co-owns the cl...

Rare deer-like species photographed for first time in wild

Hanoi, Nov 12 AP A tiny deer-like species not seen by scientists for nearly 30 years has been photographed in a forest in southern Vietnam. Conservationists say images of the silver-backed chevrotain, commonly called the Vietnamese mouse de...

BRICS summit to focus on strengthening counter-terror cooperation: PM

The BRICS summit will focus on strengthening ties among the worlds five major economies in key areas such as digital economy, science and technology, and also build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...

Cong spokesperson questions Maha gov for 'arbitrary' allotment of time to NCP, Sena and BJP to prove support, calls it unashamedly dishonest.

Cong spokesperson questions Maha gov for arbitrary allotment of time to NCP, Sena and BJP to prove support, calls it unashamedly dishonest....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019