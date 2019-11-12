International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man United's McTominay out of Scotland squad for Euro qualifiers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:53 IST
Soccer-Man United's McTominay out of Scotland squad for Euro qualifiers

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been withdrawn from the Scotland squad ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan due to an ankle problem. The 22-year-old initially suffered the injury in United's 3-0 Europa League victory over Partizan Belgrade last Thursday and aggravated the problem in the 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

United did not say when McTominay, who has featured in all 12 league games this season, would return but confirmed https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/scott-mctominay-withdraws-from-scotland-squad he would miss Scotland's trip to Cyprus on Thursday and their home clash against Kazakhstan next Tuesday. Liverpool defender Andy Robertson, who played the full 90 minutes of Sunday's 3-1 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City, was also withdrawn along with Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser and Leeds United's Liam Cooper due to injury.

Scotland did not provide any details of their injuries, with manager Steve Clarke calling up midfielders Lewis Morgan and Graeme Shinnie to the squad as replacements. Scotland are fourth in Group I with nine points from eight matches and cannot finish in the first or second qualifying places for the European Championships.

However, they can progress to their first major tournament since 1998 via the Nations League playoffs, which take place in March next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Man beaten up by lover's kin commits suicide

A 22-year-old man committed suicide on Tuesday while his lover attempted to end her life after he was allegedly beaten by her relatives opposing their relationship, police said. Shahir, belonging to Kottakal, was found unconscious after co...

UPDATE 3-Spain's Socialists and Podemos reach preliminary coalition deal

Spains Socialists and far-left Unidas Podemos party agreed on the basis of a coalition government on Tuesday, just two days after a parliamentary election delivered a highly fragmented parliament. The election - the countrys fourth in four ...

Zimbabwe issues fresh banknotes to ease cash shortages

Harare, Nov 12 AFP Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nations central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages. The Zimbabwean dollar is being gradually reintroduced, after being rendered worthless by ...

Bayer CropScience Q2 profit up slightly at Rs 169.8 cr

Bayer CropScience Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 169.8 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 166.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019