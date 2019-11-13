International Development News
Browns prep for Fitzpatrick and streaking Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick made no secret that he wanted out of Miami. He got his wish before Week 3 and was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round pick in 2020. So far, Fitzpatrick has been well worth a No. 1, as he's collected five interceptions, four in the last three games, to help Pittsburgh win four in a row and climb back into the AFC playoff picture.

Fitzpatrick and the Steelers will try to make it five straight on a short week with a trip to Cleveland for a Thursday night game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The 6-1, 207-pound safety, in his second year out of Alabama, also has 18 tackles during the win streak. His play is a big reason why the Pittsburgh defense ranks in the top 10 in points per game (seventh), sacks (second) and interceptions (second).

"The ball seems to find him," Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens said of Fitzpatrick. "He is doing a good job of locating the ball, playing his assignments, and he seems to be in the right place a lot of times. He is a very good player, one of many that they have." The Steelers' 17-12 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams was a defensive masterpiece. All their defense ceded was a third-quarter field goal -- the other points came via a Los Angeles fumble recovery and a safety -- and Fitzpatrick accounted for the go-ahead touchdown on a 43-yard fumble return with 1:56 left in the first half.

Pittsburgh (5-4) permitted only 306 total yards and 16 first downs to the Rams, forcing four turnovers and recording four sacks. Through nine games, the team has bagged 33 sacks and tallied 26 takeaways. "I feel like everyone believes they can be the one to make a play," cornerback Joe Haden said. "I think every one of the 11 people out there thinks they are going to get a strip-sack, a pick or punch the ball out."

On paper, the Browns (3-6) figure to be an ideal foil for the Steelers. Cleveland's parts have far exceeded their production. The Browns are 26th in scoring at just 19 points per game and have 17 turnovers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield played a cleaner game Sunday in a 19-16 decision over Buffalo that ended the Browns' four-game losing streak. He completed 26 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. It was his first two-touchdown game of the year.

"He made good decisions on where to go with the ball," Kitchens said. "He was seeing the field well from the standpoint of going through his progressions, and the ball came out of his hands for the most part. A lot of that had to do with the receiving group was pretty precise on where they were supposed to be. "It is not all on the quarterback when he is playing bad, and it is not all on the quarterback when he is playing good."

This is the AFC North rivals' first meeting this year. They get together again on Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh.

