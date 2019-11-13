International Development News
Development News Edition

Was a dream to play alongside Ronaldo: Rodrygo

Real Madrid's Rodrygo said it was his dream to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club to join Juventus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leeds
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 11:46 IST
Was a dream to play alongside Ronaldo: Rodrygo
Real Madrid's Rodrygo. Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid's Rodrygo said it was his dream to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club to join Juventus. "Being able to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid was a dream of mine and it's a shame that he left because now I think it would be very difficult to play with him," Goal.com quoted Rodygo as saying.

Ronaldo joined Juventus last year from Real Madrid. Although Rodrygo is playing brilliantly at Real Madrid, he is afraid of being compared with the Portuguese international. "I am still a very young player to talk about filling the place left by someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is one of the greatest players in the history of the club - if not the greatest," Rodrygo said.

"I don't want to weigh myself down with the pressure of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo," he added. The 18-year old netted a hat-trick for Real Madrid during their 6-0 win over Galatasaray on November 7 in the Champions League.

Reflecting on the same, Rodrygo said: "Scoring a hat-trick like I did was something nobody expected. So I can't really explain how I felt after the game. All I could do was enjoy a special, once-in-a-lifetime moment." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

GCPL s BBLUNT Re-energizes Growth With a Keen Eye on E-commerce and New Innovations in Their Hair Care and Styling Range

MUMBAI, Nov. 12, 2019 PRNewswire -- BBLUNT, a premium hair care and styling products range from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, is vying for significant growth with an aggressive e-commerce first strategy. Over time, th...

Cong workers pelt stones at Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary's car in Rajasthan

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary faced the ire of Congress workers who allegedly pelted stones at his car while he along with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Hanuman Beniwal were on their way to attend a religious fu...

TN: Construction work of new Pamban Rail Bridge in full swing

Construction work on the new 2.05 km Pamban Railway Bridge in Mandapam, which will connect Rameswaram to the mainland in Tamil Nadu, was in full swing on Wednesday. The construction work began on Saturday, following a Bhoomi Pooja.Speaking ...

Turkish police arrest journalist Altan a week after his release

Turkish police detained prominent journalist and author Ahmet Altan late on Tuesday, a week after he was released from prison in his retrial on coup-related charges, Istanbul police said. Before his release last Monday, the 69-year-old had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019