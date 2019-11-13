U19 cricketer Shiraz Khan fined for violating PCB's code of conduct

Northern U19 cricketer Shiraz Khan has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for violating Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) code of conduct for players and player support personnel on Wednesday.

Shiraz was involved in a level 2 offence relating to throwing a ball at or near a player, player support personnel during his side's National U19 three-day tournament final against Sindh at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura on Monday.

The incident happened on the final day of the match when Shiraz threw the ball towards Sindh batsman Mohammad Taha, which, the on-field umpires viewed as dangerous and could have caused a physical injury to his opponent. Shiraz was reported by on-field umpires Waleed Yaqub and Akmal Hayat for violating article 2.9 of the PCB code of conduct.

Shiraz accepted the charge and the fine imposed on him by match referee Khalid Jamshed.

