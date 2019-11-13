International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-West Indies' Pooran gets four-match ban for ball-tampering

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:48 IST
Cricket-West Indies' Pooran gets four-match ban for ball-tampering
Image Credit: ANI

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran has been handed a four-game ban for ball-tampering during Monday's third one-day international against Afghanistan, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Pooran, who has played 16 ODIs and 14 Twenty20 internationals for West Indies, has admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee, the governing body said in a statement.

"Pooran was charged with violating Article 2.14 of the code, which relates to 'changing the condition of the ball' after video footage showed him scratching the surface of the ball with his thumbnail," the ICC said. "He will now miss the next four T20I games."

Pooran will not be available for West Indies' three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the first game of the subsequent three-match series against India. The left-handed batsman scored 21 against Afghanistan in Monday's third ODI in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, which the Caribbean side won by five wickets to win the three-match series 3-0.

"I want to issue a sincere apology to my teammates, supporters and the Afghanistan team for what transpired on the field of play on Monday in Lucknow," Pooran said in a statement released by Cricket West Indies. "I recognize that I made an extreme error in judgment and I fully accept the ICC penalty. I want to assure everyone that this is an isolated incident and it will not be repeated. I promise to learn from this and come back stronger and wiser."

Ball-tampering has become a hot topic after three Australian cricketers received lengthy bans for their plan to scuff up the ball during a Cape Town Test in South Africa last year. Former Australia captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were banned for 12 months, while opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months for their roles in the 'sandpaper-gate' scandal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Swiss franc climbs to 1-month high vs euro as hedge funds cut bets

The Swiss franc rallied to a one-month high against the euro on Wednesday as hedge funds unwound some of their negative bets against the currency and as appetite for risky assets faltered due to the intensifying unrest in Hong Kong. A speec...

President Kovind congratulates Prince Charles for his election as Commonwealth head during meeting

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday here met UKs Prince Charles and congratulated him on his election as the head of the Commonwealth. President Kovind also thanked the Prince of Wales for his support for Ayurveda research. The Prince of...

Cycling-Tour de France's perennial runner-up Poulidor dies at 83

French cyclist Raymond Poulidor, best known for failing to win the Tour de France while coming agonizingly close on numerous occasions, has died aged 83, French media reported on Wednesday. Nicknamed Pou-Pou and a public favorite because of...

Randhawa to make 300th appearance on Asian Tour

Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa will make his 300th appearance on the Asian Tour when he tees off at the USD 400,000 Panasonic Open India here on Thursday. Randhawa who turned professional in 1994 has since gone on to win eight titles on the A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019