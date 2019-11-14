Report: Saints LG Peat out 6 weeks

The New Orleans Saints will be without starting left guard Andrus Peat for six weeks after he had surgery Wednesday on his broken arm, ESPN reported. Peat left Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons shortly before halftime, holding his right arm at his side. He was replaced by Will Clapp, who -- along with the rest of the Saints' offensive line -- struggled to protect Drew Brees.

The Falcons racked up six sacks after entering with just seven all season. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. Peat, 26, had started all nine games this season entering Sunday, allowing two sacks and committing three penalties, per Stats Perform.

He missed three regular-season games last year and then broke his fibula in the postseason. Nonetheless, he was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2018. Now in his fifth year after being drafted 13th overall in 2015, Peat has yet to play all 16 games in a season. Clapp has two starts this season, but only as a sixth offensive lineman. He has played 161 snaps overall, allowing 1.5 sacks and committing two penalties.

The Saints have started the same five offensive linemen for all nine games this season.

