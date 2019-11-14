International Development News
Cycling-Lotto Soudal optimistic on Thijssen after horror crash

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pexels

Lotto Soudal are optimistic that rider Gerben Thijssen will recover from a horrific crash at the Ghent Six Day that saw him suffer three small brain hemorrhages. The 21-year-old Belgian also broke his collarbone and three ribs when he crashed on the final lap of the supersprint after contact with Danish rider Oliver Wulff Frederiksen.

Lotto Soudal said Thijssen was in stable condition in intensive care at the UZ Hospital in Ghent. "Fortunately there is some slight optimism," the team said on Twitter. "Less than 18 hours after his terrible crash, Gerben was able to have a small conversation with his family."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

