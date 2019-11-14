Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Pacers' Oladipo progressing toward return

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is on track to return to game action. For his first full-court, 5-on-5 practice since rupturing his right quadriceps tendon in January, Oladipo was assigned to the Pacers' G League affiliate in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, where he practiced with the team and then rejoined the Pacers to continue his rehab. Nadal roars back to beat Medvedev from brink of defeat

Rafael Nadal produced an incredible fightback to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev and keep his ATP Finals hopes alive on Wednesday, saving a match point at 1-5 down in the decider before winning 6-7(3) 6-3 7-6(4). The 33-year-old looked beaten as 23-year-old debutant Medvedev broke serve twice in the decider to stand on the brink of a first career victory over the Spaniard he pushed to five sets in an epic U.S. Open final in September. Dolphins, Lions planning to attend Kaepernick's NFL audition

The Miami Dolphins and other clubs will attend Colin Kaepernick's audition at a special workout hosted by the National Football League (NFL) on Saturday, opening the possibility that the former quarterback could return to the game three years after his protests against racial injustice roiled the sport. Kaepernick, who has been unable to find a team to sign him since 2017, was among the first players to kneel during the pregame U.S. national anthem in protest against extrajudicial killings of black people by police. Cycling: Lotto Soudal optimistic on Thijssen after horror crash

Lotto Soudal are optimistic that rider Gerben Thijssen will recover from a horrific crash at the Ghent Six Day that saw him suffer three small brain haemorrhages. The 21-year-old Belgian also broke his collarbone and three ribs when he crashed on the final lap of the supersprint after contact with Danish rider Oliver Wulff Frederiksen. Zlatan the Conqueror to leave LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not return to the LA Galaxy for the 2020 MLS season, the team said in a statement on Wednesday. The 38-year-old Swedish striker tallied 52 goals and 17 assists in 53 starts for the Galaxy, the team he joined in March 2018 from Manchester United. Reports: Texans claim former Bucs CB Hargreaves

The Houston Texans claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced. The former first-round pick (11th overall in 2016) was waived by the Bucs on Tuesday, two days after he was benched for what head coach Bruce Arians deemed a lack of hustle on a long catch-and-run by the Arizona Cardinals. Bryan brothers to bow out after 2020 U.S. Open

Bob and Mike Bryan, the greatest doubles pair in the history of tennis, have announced they will end what they describe as a "magical ride" in 2020 after one more crack at the U.S. Open. The 41-year-old Californian twins, famous for their trademark chest-bump celebration, will bid farewell at Flushing Meadows, scene of their Grand Slam debut in 1995. Hamilton sees 'a lot going on' in driver market for 2021

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday predicted big moves in the driver market for 2021 but expected Ferrari to remain the closet challenger to his Mercedes team next season. "In this next year we must see drivers switching, there is a lot going on, that is happening in the background, each driver talking to certain teams," the 34-year-old British driver, in Brazil for the penultimate race of the year, told a news conference organized by team sponsor Petronas. NFL notebook: Gase's job safe for 2020

New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is sticking with Adam Gase as head coach for the 2020 season. Johnson said Wednesday he informed the team last week that the franchise had already decided to enter next season with Gase as its head coach. The Jets are 2-7 and in last place in the AFC East. Mets' deGrom, Astros' Verlander win second Cy Young Awards

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom ran away with the voting to repeat as the winner of the National League Cy Young Award, while Houston Astros righty Justin Verlander edged a teammate to win the AL trophy for a second time Wednesday. DeGrom went 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 32 starts, striking out an NL-best 255 in 204 innings.

