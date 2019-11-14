International Development News
Development News Edition

Vucevic, Magic pull away from Embiid-less 76ers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 10:45 IST
Vucevic, Magic pull away from Embiid-less 76ers
Image Credit: Flickr

Nikola Vucevic collected 25 points and 12 rebounds as the host Orlando Magic pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 112-97 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Aaron Gordon added a double-double of his own with 18 points and 13 rebounds, along with seven assists, for Orlando, which outscored Philadelphia by a 32-15 margin in the fourth quarter.

The Magic improved to 78-38 all-time versus the 76ers for a .672 win percentage, their highest against any opponent. Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier each had 13 points as Orlando had seven players score in double figures to post just its second win in the last seven outings.

Markelle Fultz finished with eight points in his first regular-season game against the team that selected him with the first overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. Josh Richardson scored 19 points and Ben Simmons added 18 for the 76ers, who have lost four in a row on the road.

Al Horford returned from a one-game absence to record 14 points on just 5-for-18 shooting in place of All-Star center Joel Embiid, who sat out after logging 35 minutes in Tuesday's 98-97 win over Cleveland. Ross and Fournier drained back-to-back 3-pointers to punctuate a 12-1 run early in the fourth quarter to help Orlando seize a 92-85 lead.

Tobias Harris' basket did little to stop the momentum, as Vucevic worked the interior to score six of his team's next 10 points as the Magic pushed their advantage to 102-89 with 3:12 remaining. Simmons had a pair of dunks while Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz each drained a 3-pointer to highlight a 12-0 run midway into the third quarter as Philadelphia secured its biggest lead of the game at 71-63.

Orlando's Michael Carter-Williams answered by scoring four quick points during his team's 9-0 surge, however, the former 76ers guard received a flagrant-1 while fouling Richardson on a 3-point shot. Richardson, in turn, was whistled for a technical for shoving Carter-Williams to the floor. Philadelphia shot a robust 51.1 percent from the floor (24 of 47) and held a 36-20 edge in points in the paint during the first half, however, it attempted just one foul shot. Conversely, Orlando made 13 of 17 tries from the charity stripe as the teams found themselves knotted up at 53 during intermission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cambodia to free more than 70 opposition activists on bail

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered the release on bail of more than 70 opposition activists arrested in recent weeks and accused of plotting to overthrow the government, he said on Thursday. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for mor...

Kapil Sibal slams Centre for President's rule in Maharashtra

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday slammed the Centre for the imposition of Presidents Rule in Maharashtra. I do not have an experience like Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has enormous experience of breaking the governments. ...

MVP candidates clash as Texans visit Ravens

For all the razzle-dazzle that Baltimore Ravens second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson brings to the table, one factor that acolytes and criticsuable Player leaderboard while helming an offense that leads the NFL in rushing 197.2 yards per g...

Marathon organised for children in Delhi despite AQI hovering around 'emergency level'

As Delhi is battling with very poor air quality and hovering around the emergency zone, a marathon named Run for Children was organised in the national capital that could be risky for the lungs and heart of the runners. Scores of children w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019