Scoreboard on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar cricket stadium here on Thursday.
Bangladesh 1st Innings: Shadman Islam c W Saha b Ishant 6
Imrul Kayes c A Rahane b Umesh 6 Mominul Haque batting 22
Mohammad Mithun lbw b Shami 13 Mushfiqur Rahim batting 14
Extras: (LB-1, W-1) 2 Total (3 wkts, 26 Overs) 63
Fall of Wickets: 12-1, 12-2, 31-3 Bowler: Ishant Sharma 7-4-12-1, Umesh Yadav 10-3-27-1, Mohammed Shami 5-1-12-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-11-0.
