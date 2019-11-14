International Development News
Scoreboard on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar cricket stadium here on Thursday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: Shadman Islam c W Saha b Ishant 6

Imrul Kayes c A Rahane b Umesh 6 Mominul Haque batting 22

Mohammad Mithun lbw b Shami 13 Mushfiqur Rahim batting 14

Extras: (LB-1, W-1) 2 Total (3 wkts, 26 Overs) 63

Fall of Wickets: 12-1, 12-2, 31-3 Bowler: Ishant Sharma 7-4-12-1, Umesh Yadav 10-3-27-1, Mohammed Shami 5-1-12-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-11-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

