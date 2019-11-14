International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Saracens can handle fallout of salary cap breach - Lozowski

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 11:45 IST
Rugby-Saracens can handle fallout of salary cap breach - Lozowski
Image Credit: Flickr

Saracens will have a fight on their hands to stay in the Premiership after being docked points for breaching salary cap rules but centre Alex Lozowski has said they will not let that affect the defence of their European title. Saracens won the English Premiership and European Champions Cup last season but were deducted 35 points and fined 5.36 million pounds ($6.86 million) last week for breaching the salary cap in England.

The club plan to appeal the punishment, which would leave them on -22 points and in danger of relegation if upheld and coach Mark McCall has said they might have to prioritise Premiership survival over European ambitions this season. However, Lozowski told British media ahead of their European clash at Racing 92 on Sunday that they would "take the Champions Cup very seriously".

"Ever since I have been here, we have been universally disliked. That is what happens to you when you have success and win championships ... but what has happened this month has made the target on our back a little bigger. "I am sure we are all ready to deal with that."

The 26-year-old said it had been difficult to tune out criticism of the club. "It's hard not to see it on social media ... but in terms of how it makes me feel – it doesn't really bother me," he added. "Nothing that has happened affects training.

"We are proud of what we achieved last season and we have an opportunity to start our defence against a great team in Paris. We are not going to lie down and give it away to whoever comes next." ($1 = 0.7815 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Camila Cabello appears on Times cover reveals tour,album release date

Singer Camila Cabello dominated the headlines on Tuesday morning Local Time when she revealed December 6 as the release date for her second upcoming album Romance along with that she announced her The Romance tour dates and appeared on the ...

Rahane likely to move to Capitals from Royals

Indias Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals before the IPL players transfer window expires on Thursday. Talks are still going on. A decision has to be made before the end of the day...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh offer prayers at Tirumala

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. As we celebrate our first wedding annivers...

Cricket-Mominul leads Bangladesh fight back after top order trouble

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque and senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim dug in and steadied the side after the tourists top order collapsed on the opening day of the first test against India on Thursday. Mominuls decision to put his side into b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019