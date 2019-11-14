NHL roundup: Isles edge Leafs for 12th win in 13

Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the second period Wednesday night, as the red-hot New York Islanders hung on to edge the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in Uniondale, N.Y. Mathew Barzal, Derick Brassard and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Islanders, who extended their point streak to 13 games (12-0-1). The hosts improved to 3-1-0 against the Maple Leafs since John Tavares signed with Toronto as a free agent in July 2018 after nine seasons in New York.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov recorded 23 saves for the win. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves in a losing effort. Tavares, greeted with "We don't need you!" chants, scored the final goal for the Maple Leafs, who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Kasperi Kapanen, William Nylander, and Justin Holl also scored for Toronto.

Senators 4, Devils 2 Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:01 remaining and recorded his first regular-season hat trick as Ottawa rallied to a win in New Jersey. For the first time this season, the Senators earned a victory in a game they trailed after two periods.

Pageau recorded his fifth career two-goal game in the regular season (he has a pair of playoff hat tricks) and helped the Senators rebound from an ugly 8-2 loss at Carolina on Monday. Mark Borowiecki also scored for Ottawa. The Devils got goals from Wayne Simmonds and Will Butcher.

Capitals 2, Flyers 1 (SO) T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov each scored in the shootout to lift Washington past host Philadelphia, giving the Capitals at least a point in 13 straight games.

Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers in the shootout but Jakub Voracek missed and Sean Couturier was stopped by Braden Holtby as the Capitals improved to 11-0-2 on their run. Brendan Leipsic scored Washington's lone goal in regulation while John Carlson picked up his league-leading 22nd assist. Holtby made 30 saves. Giroux scored on a power play in regulation for Philadelphia. Flyers goalie Carter Hart made 35 saves.

Stars 3, Flames 1 Joe Pavelski scored twice, and Justin Dowling notched his first NHL goal to lead visiting Dallas over Calgary.

Ben Bishop stopped 24 shots to net the win for the Stars, who are on an 8-1-1 run that has pushed them up the standings. Dowling, who grew up in Cochrane, Alberta, just outside Calgary, scored in the third period for his first goal in his 34th NHL game. The Stars, who also celebrated Corey Perry's 1,000th NHL game, paid a price for the win. Forward Andrew Cogliano left the game early in the third period due to a lower-body injury.

Blackhawks 5, Golden Knights 3 Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome each had a goal and two assists, Kirby Dach had one goal and one assist, and Corey Crawford stopped 39 of 42 shots to lift Chicago to a victory at Las Vegas.

Zack Smith and Alex DeBrincat had two assists each, and Calvin de Haan and Erik Gustafsson scored 45 seconds apart in the second period as Chicago tallied five consecutive goals after facing an early two-goal deficit. The Blackhawks improved to 4-1-1 in their past six games while earning the franchise's first victory against the Golden Knights in eight tries. William Karlsson notched a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, who also got goals from William Carrier and Nate Schmidt. Vegas fell to 0-3-1 in its past four games and has lost seven of nine (2-4-3).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)