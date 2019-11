India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 on day one of the first Test here on Thursday.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 150 all out in 58.3 overs (Rahim 43, Mominul 37; Shami 3/27), Ishant 2/20, Ashwin 2/43, Umesh 2/47).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)