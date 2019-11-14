SCOREBOARD, IND vs BAN, Day 1
India 1st Innings: Mayank Agarwal batting 37
Rohit Sharma c L Das b A Jayed 6 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 43
Total (For one wicket in 26 overs) 86 Fall of wickets: 1-14.
Bowling: Ebadat Hossain 11-2-32-0, Abu Jayed 8-0-21-1, Taijul Islam 7-0-33-0.
