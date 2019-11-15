International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Kane treble as England demolish Montenegro to book Euro 2020 spot

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 04:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 04:07 IST
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Kane treble as England demolish Montenegro to book Euro 2020 spot
Image Credit: pixabay

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England booked their place in the finals of Euro 2020 as group winners with a crushing 7-0 victory over Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

England lead Group A on 18 points with one game remaining and can now look forward to next year's tournament in which the semi-finals and final will be played at Wembley. Montenegro, level on three points with Bulgaria at the bottom of the table, offered no examination of the credentials of Gareth Southgate's side for the tournament, which begins in June, but England's total of 33 goals from seven games certainly shows the potency of their attack.

"We've won a group that we should win but we've won it comfortably and we've found a way of playing against those lower-ranked teams that defend in numbers," said Southgate. "We've found a way to break them down, which maybe in the past we haven't," he added.

Southgate again put his faith in youth, with the starting line-up's average age of 23 years and 255 days, the youngest Three Lions side since 1959. As expected, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling was left out by Southgate as punishment for his role in an altercation with Liverpool's Joe Gomez at England's training camp on Monday. Gomez was booed by some fans at Wembley when he entered came on as a substitute.

But even without Sterling, England have no shortage of options in attack with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford lining up alongside Kane in a three-pronged attack. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose progress with the national team has been hampered by injury, put England ahead in the 11th minute, drilling into the bottom corner after left back Ben Chilwell found him with a clever chip over the defence.

Leicester City's Chilwell created the second seven minutes later with a free kick that picked out Kane, who smartly glanced home a header. The same pair combined for the third with Kane losing his marker to head in a corner from Chilwell.

Manchester United striker Rashford drove home the fourth, after Montenegro goalkeeper Milan Mijatovic parried out Harry Maguire's header.

SHARP TURN

Kane wrapped up his hat-trick in the 37th minute, with a sharp turn and shot into the bottom corner as England went into the break 5-0 up. "We have had one slip-up in the group and responded really well. Got the job done and wanted to put on a show in our 1,000th game and with five goals in the first half I think we did that," said Kane, who moved up to fifth in England's all-time top-scorer rankings.

Mason Mount had a goal disallowed for offside but an own goal from Aleksandar Sofranac made it six after a scramble in the box. Substitute Tammy Abraham grabbed his first England goal, six minutes from the end, sliding in at the near post to convert a low cross from Sancho.

"Super quality passing and crossing and clinical finishing," said Southgate, who warned that England's defence would face sterner tests in the tournament. "We have to get both ends of the pitch right. We conceded a couple of chances we shouldn't. There is still work to do without the ball but we are improving," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Apple Hires Pro-Trump Lobbyist As It Tries To Avoid Tariffs On iPhone Parts And Other Products- CNBC

Nov 14 Reuters - APPLE HIRES PRO-TRUMP LOBBYIST AS IT TRIES TO AVOID TARIFFS ON IPHONE PARTS AND OTHER PRODUCTS - CNBC APPLE HAS TAPPED LONGTIME TRUMP ALLY JEFFREY MILLER TO LOBBY ON ITS BEHALF - CNBC, CITING A LOBBYING REGISTRATION FORM So...

Hurricane Dorian swept swimming cows 2 miles to North Carolina beach

Three cows have been spotted beachcombing on a remote barrier island on North Carolinas Outer Banks, swept to an unlikely grazing spot when Hurricane Dorian whipped waves powerful enough to carry them two miles 3.22 km from their home.One o...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Kane treble as England demolish Montenegro to book Euro 2020 spot

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England booked their place in the finals of Euro 2020 as group winners with a crushing 7-0 victory over Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.England lead Group A on 18 points with one game re...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer outclasses Djokovic to reach semi-finals

Roger Federer lit up the O2 Arena with a dazzling 6-4 6-3 defeat of Novak Djokovic to hand the Serb an early ATP Finals exit and wreck his bid to end the year ranked number one. In the 49th meeting between the two great rivals, Federer snap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019