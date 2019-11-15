Bellinger beats out Yelich for NL MVP

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger was voted the National League's Most Valuable Player, topping the 2018 winner, Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich. The results of voting by the Baseball Writers Association of America were announced Thursday.

Bellinger received 19 of the 30 first-place votes and finished with 362 voting points. Yelich got 10 first-place votes and wound up with 317 points. Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon received the other first-place vote and took third place with 242 points. Arizona Diamondbacks utility man Ketel Marte came in fourth place, and Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. took fifth place.

When the announcement was made, Bellinger hugged his father, Clay Bellinger, who was a major-leaguer with the New York Yankees and then-Anaheim Angels from 1999-2002. "It's absolutely incredible," Cody Bellinger said on MLB Network. "Little emotional. ... It's what you dream of, for sure."

Bellinger, 24, won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2017, and he captured his first Gold Glove this year. He batted .305 with a .406 on-base percentage, a .629 slugging percentage, 47 homers and 115 RBIs -- all career highs -- while leading the league with 351 total bases. He is the first Dodger to win NL MVP since Clayton Kershaw in 2014. The last Dodgers position player to capture an MVP award was Kirk Gibson in 1988.

Yelich, 27, topped the league with a .329 average, a .429 on-base percentage and a .671 slugging percentage that also led the majors. He hit 44 homers and 97 RBIs before his season ended Sept. 10 due to a broken kneecap. Rendon, 29, drove in a major-league-high 126 runs and tied for the NL lead with 44 doubles. He batted .319 with 34 homers in the regular season before leading the Nationals to their first World Series championship.

