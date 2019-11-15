International Development News
Development News Edition

Bellinger beats out Yelich for NL MVP

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 05:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 05:10 IST
Bellinger beats out Yelich for NL MVP
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger was voted the National League's Most Valuable Player, topping the 2018 winner, Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich. The results of voting by the Baseball Writers Association of America were announced Thursday.

Bellinger received 19 of the 30 first-place votes and finished with 362 voting points. Yelich got 10 first-place votes and wound up with 317 points. Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon received the other first-place vote and took third place with 242 points. Arizona Diamondbacks utility man Ketel Marte came in fourth place, and Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. took fifth place.

When the announcement was made, Bellinger hugged his father, Clay Bellinger, who was a major-leaguer with the New York Yankees and then-Anaheim Angels from 1999-2002. "It's absolutely incredible," Cody Bellinger said on MLB Network. "Little emotional. ... It's what you dream of, for sure."

Bellinger, 24, won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2017, and he captured his first Gold Glove this year. He batted .305 with a .406 on-base percentage, a .629 slugging percentage, 47 homers and 115 RBIs -- all career highs -- while leading the league with 351 total bases. He is the first Dodger to win NL MVP since Clayton Kershaw in 2014. The last Dodgers position player to capture an MVP award was Kirk Gibson in 1988.

Yelich, 27, topped the league with a .329 average, a .429 on-base percentage and a .671 slugging percentage that also led the majors. He hit 44 homers and 97 RBIs before his season ended Sept. 10 due to a broken kneecap. Rendon, 29, drove in a major-league-high 126 runs and tied for the NL lead with 44 doubles. He batted .319 with 34 homers in the regular season before leading the Nationals to their first World Series championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Trout joins elite list with third AL MVP honor

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout became the 11th player in baseball history to win at least three MVP awards, topping Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in results announced Thursday. In voting by the Baseball Writers Ass...

UPDATE 11-On 16th birthday, California student opens fire at his high school, killing two

A Southern California high school student pulled a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun from his backpack and fired on fellow classmates on Thursday morning, killing two and wounding three others. He saved the last bullet for himself. It was h...

UPDATE 2-Some migrants waiting in Mexico for U.S. court hearings caught crossing illegally

Roughly one in 10 migrants pushed back to Mexico to await U.S. court hearings under a Trump administration program have been caught crossing the border again, a top border official said on Thursday. Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection...

RPT-ANALYSIS-Alibaba's Hong Kong listing offers valuable Beijing goodwill

Alibabas Hong Kong listing will not only land it 13.4 billion, it will also garner goodwill from Beijing to help the Chinese e-commerce giant weather the fallout of a damaging trade war.The share sale, set to be Hong Kongs largest in more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019