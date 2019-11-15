International Development News
Development News Edition

Golf-Matthew delighted to lead Europe's Solheim Cup defence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 05:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 05:28 IST
Golf-Matthew delighted to lead Europe's Solheim Cup defence
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Catriona Matthew says captaining the winning Solheim Cup team this year was the highlight of her career after being appointed on Thursday to lead Europe's bid to retain the trophy in 2021. Matthew believes she faces an even bigger challenge to inspire her players to victory in the United States in two years.

"Capturing the Solheim Cup in Scotland, an hour's drive from our home, with my close friend Suzann Pettersen making the clinching putt on the last hole in the last match on the course…you can't top that," Matthew said in a posting on lpga.com as her captaincy was announced. "I've talked to people throughout Scotland and they tell me how overwhelmed they were by the moment. It was the biggest thing to happen in women's sport in Scotland, the United Kingdom, Europe ... perhaps the entire world. It won't be soon forgotten.

"I've never seen anything like the crowds that week. It was extraordinary. I told my team to try to get the crowd into it, that they were desperate to cheer for Europe, so give them a reason to engage. No one disappointed." But as thrilling as the one-point victory over the U.S. was in front of overflowing galleries at Gleneagles in September, winning in 2021 at Inverness in Ohio will be a whole different challenge.

Europe have only one away victory in the biennial event, at Colorado Golf Club in 2013. "I'm sure we will have several of the same players on the 2021 team that we had in 2019. But we will also have some fresh faces. You always do in these matches," Matthew wrote.

"It will be a challenge. But it will also be a privilege to be their captain as we try to win the Solheim Cup again…this time on American soil." The 2021 American captain is not expected to be announced until early next year.

Juli Inkster led the team at Gleneagles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Trout joins elite list with third AL MVP honor

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout became the 11th player in baseball history to win at least three MVP awards, topping Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in results announced Thursday. In voting by the Baseball Writers Ass...

UPDATE 11-On 16th birthday, California student opens fire at his high school, killing two

A Southern California high school student pulled a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun from his backpack and fired on fellow classmates on Thursday morning, killing two and wounding three others. He saved the last bullet for himself. It was h...

UPDATE 2-Some migrants waiting in Mexico for U.S. court hearings caught crossing illegally

Roughly one in 10 migrants pushed back to Mexico to await U.S. court hearings under a Trump administration program have been caught crossing the border again, a top border official said on Thursday. Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection...

RPT-ANALYSIS-Alibaba's Hong Kong listing offers valuable Beijing goodwill

Alibabas Hong Kong listing will not only land it 13.4 billion, it will also garner goodwill from Beijing to help the Chinese e-commerce giant weather the fallout of a damaging trade war.The share sale, set to be Hong Kongs largest in more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019