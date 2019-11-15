International Development News
Development News Edition

Supersub Kwabena stars as Ghana stay in Olympics race

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 11:26 IST
Supersub Kwabena stars as Ghana stay in Olympics race

Johannesburg, Nov 15 (AFP) Owusu Kwabena came off the bench to score twice in a 2-0 win over Mali on Thursday that took Ghana closer to a first appearance at the Olympic Games football tournament since 2004. The victory, coupled with Cameroon losing 2-1 to hosts Egypt at another Cairo stadium, gave Ghana second place in Group A by the slenderest of margins.

Ghana and Cameroon finished level on four points -- five behind Egypt -- but the Black Meteors (plus one) edged the Indomitable Cubs (level) on goal difference. The Ghanaians were indebted to Spain-based Kwabena, and Egypt wonder boy Aftmost Mohamed, who scored both goals for his team, with Eric Auk levelling for Cameroon in between.

It was a thrilling finish to the mini-league in an eight-nation tournament, which will decide which three countries represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Group B is also going down to the wire with South Africa (four points), Ivory Coast, Nigeria (three each) and Zambia (one) all in contention for top-two finishes and semi-finals places.

On Friday, South Africa face long-time nemesis Nigeria and the Ivory Coast meet Zambia in matches that will kick off simultaneously. - Two chances -

=============== The four survivors from the first round will have two chances to punch a ticket to the Tokyo Games -- they can qualify by winning a semi-final or the third place play-off.

Ghana trailed Cameroon by three points going into the final round, meaning they had to win while hoping Egypt would do them a huge favour and beat Cameroon. By half-time, it was not looking good for the Meteors as they were being held goalless by out-of-contention Mali while Cameroon and Egypt were deadlocked having scored once each.

Ghana coach Ibrahim Tano then made a master move by introducing Kwabena from Spanish lower league club Cordoba in a bid to penetrate an increasingly stubborn Malian defence. Kwabena ended the stalemate on 74 minutes, by which time Cameroon had fallen behind for a second time against Egypt, and he sealed victory with a second goal four minutes from time.

Meanwhile, Egypt triumphed 2-1, allowing Ghana to keep alive hopes of a seventh appearance at the Olympics football competition. Mohamed increased his Group A goal haul to four by twice converting crosses, after 27 minutes with his right foot and five minutes into the second half with his head.

Cameroon equalised on 37 minutes when Auk punished slack marking to score after a corner. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

ONGC Q2 profit falls by 24 pc to Rs 6,263 crore on lower crude price realisation

Indias largest energy company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC has reported a 24.2 per cent year-on-year fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 6,263 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30. The company had posted a profit of ...

NFL-Browns' defensive hits Pittsburgh quarterback with helmet in nasty end to victory over Steelers

A violent incident marred the end of the National Football League game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and ...

Scoreboard at Lunch on Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday. Bangladesh 1st Innings 150 all out India 1st InningsMayank Agarwal batting 91 Rohit Sharma c L Das b A...

CJI Gogoi issues notices in all case on his last working day in SC

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday issued notices in all the ten cases listed before him, as today is his last working day in the Supreme Court. He is slated to retire on November 17. Justice Ranjan Gogoi was appointed as the Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019