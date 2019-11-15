International Development News
Mayank Agarwal scores second double ton in Test

India opener Mayank Agarwal scored his second double century in Test cricket on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 16:25 IST
Mayank Agarwal (Photo/BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India opener Mayank Agarwal scored his second double century in Test cricket on Friday. The 28-year-old right-handed batsman, playing in his eighth Test, completed this feat against Bangladesh in the ongoing first Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here.

At the time of filing this story, he was batting at 204. In the series against South Africa, Agarwal had scored his first century in international cricket. In the same series, he also went on to register his first double century.

Agarwal finished the series against the Proteas with 340 runs from three-matches. Earlier in the day, Agarwal brought up his century in the 60th over of the Indian innings. The batsman now has three centuries.

India bundled out Bangladesh for a below-par score of 150 on the first day of the match. They then lost Rohit Sharma (6) cheaply, but Cheteshwar Pujara and Agarwal saw off the first day. On day two, India lost back to back wickets as Pujara (54) was dismissed after scoring a half-century, and then Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion for a duck. Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Abu Jayed in the 86th over after scoring 86 runs.

Till filing this story, India had reached a score of 375/4 with Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja still at the crease. (ANI)

Siberian taxi firm bringing fare-haggling to Moscow plans expansion

A Siberian ride-hailing firm that allows customers to haggle over their fares is investing to beef up its presence in Moscow, a market dominated by New York-listed internet giant Yandex and Uber, its founder said.InDriver, which is availabl...

Global medical Cannabis market to double by 2024: IMARC Group

In its recent report of global market researchers - IMARC Group - has estimated the global market size of Cannabis maket would become double of what is exists today. According to the report the global market of Cannabis in 2018 was estimate...

Philippines reports first vaping-linked illness

Manila, Nov 15 AFP The Philippines on Friday reported its first case of a vaping-linked illness, as health authorities expressed concern at court orders preventing them from regulating electronic cigarettes. A rash of vaping-linked deaths a...

Delhi poll panel asks voters to check names in draft electoral rolls and report errors

The Delhi poll panel has urged voters to check their names in the draft electoral rolls published on Friday and asked them to report errors to officials to ensure they can cast their vote in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Delhis Chi...
