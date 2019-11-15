REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m.GMT/ 9 a.m.ET
CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ India's Agarwal credits relaxed approach for prolific run
India opener Mayank Agarwal credits a relaxed approach for his seemingly insatiable appetite for runs after his mammoth 243 in the opening test against Bangladesh offered fresh proof of his hunger. SOCCER-SPAIN/USA
La Liga plans to take game to Miami halted by court decision La Liga's hopes of staging Villarreal's game with Atletico Madrid on Dec. 6 in Miami have ended after a local court declined a request to grant an injunction against the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), who oppose playing the match abroad.
BT-SOCCER/UEFA BT keeps Champions League soccer rights in $1.5 billion UK deal
BT has retained the UK broadcast rights to Champions League soccer for three years from 2021 at an annual cost of 400 million pounds ($512 million), despite reported competition from rival Sky. UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-ITALY-BCA-ATT/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Brescia v Atalanta Atalanta visit Brescia in a Serie A match. We will include details of the day's other two matches. 15 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-SAS/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Sassuolo
AC Milan host Sassuolo in a Serie A match 15 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-RUS-BEL/PREVIEW Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Belgium coach holds press conference
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds a press conference ahead of qualifier in St Petersburg against Russia 15 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
SOCCER-FRIENDLY-BRA-ARG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - International Friendly - Brazil v Argentina
Brazil face Argentina in an international friendly in Riyadh. 15 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-NIR-NLD/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Netherlands coach holds press conference
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman holds a press conference on the eve of the Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park 15 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-FIN-LIE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Finland v Liechtenstein
Finland play Liechtenstein in Group J of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 15 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY/ (PIX) (TV) Bayern Munich AGM elects successor for president Uli Hoeness
Participants at Bayern Munich's annual shareholder meeting elect a successor for president Uli Hoeness who after more than 40 years with the club has said he favours ex-Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer. 15 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-SWI-GEO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Switzerland v Georgia
Switzerland play Georgia in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 15 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-ESP-MLT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Spain v Malta
Spain play Malta in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 15 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-NOR-FRO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Norway v Faroe Islands
Norway play the Faroe Islands in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 15 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-DNK-GIB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Denmark v Gibraltar
Denmark play Gibraltar in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 15 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX) Soccer - Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
Qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon continue on Friday with four matches E: Morocco v Mauritania, Rabat (19h00 GMT)
H: Zimbabwe v Botswana, Harare (16h00 GMT) J: Tunisia v Libya, Tunis (19h00 GMT)
J: Tanzania v Equatorial Guinea (17h00 GMT) 15 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-ROM-SWE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Romania v Sweden
Romania play Sweden in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 15 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-BIH-ITA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina play Italy in Group J of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 15 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)
Golf - European Tour - Nedbank Golf Challenge The Nedbank Gold Challenge is the penultimate event on the European Tour.
15 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT GOLF-MAYAKOBA/
Golf-PGA Tour-Second round of Mayakoba Golf Classic Second round action from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
15 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Brazilian Grand Prix - Practice
Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix. 15 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
MOTORCYCLING MOTOR-MOTOGP-VALENCIA/ (PIX) (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix - Qualifying Qualifying for the Valencia Grand Prix - the final race of the MotoGP season.
16 Nov 08:10 ET / 13:10 GMT CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ Cricket - First test - India v Bangladesh
First test between India and Bangladesh. 16 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT
TENNIS TENNIS-STEPHENS/
INTERVIEW-Tennis-Sloane Stephens discusses U.S. tennis star Sloane Stephens, who was recently named an ambassador to the USTA's charitable foundation, sits down with Reuters to discuss her passion for helping underprivileged children get access to the sport.
16 Nov TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP Finals Action from the semi-finals on day seven of the ATP Finals in London.
16 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
