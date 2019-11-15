Bangladesh cricket needs cultural shift like Indian team: Domingo

Bangladesh cricket needs a paradigm shift in culture just like the current Indian team which can now rely on its pacers to win Test matches even at home, said coach Russell Domingo as his side stares at a heavy defeat in the first Test. Domingo was the South Africa coach in the Test series of 2015 when India spinners wreaked havoc on rank turners to defeat the Proteas. But this Indian team doesn't have to rely on spin tracks anymore to get the desired results, feels Domingo.

"There's no doubt that in the past that India backed themselves to win at home on spinning pitches. Now I don't think that's the case. I think they are backing themselves against any team on good pitches. There's definitely a mindset shift," Domingo said referring to Indian pace attack's stupendous showing over the past 22 months. "It is something that Bangladesh also needs to do by trying to develop fast bowlers, prepare wickets that help fast bowlers. India no longer relies on spinners. They will prepare good wickets and back their fast bowlers to do the business," he said.

Bangladesh missed a third seamer and Domingo feels that the "structure needs to change" if they want to do well in this format. "The structure of the team needs to change. It is very hard to play with two-seamers. We definitely need to find a third seamer who can bat. There's Saifuddin but he is struggling with injuries."

Winning only 13 odd wins in nearly 20 years of Test cricket isn't a great record, said Domingo. "They have won 13 Test wins in 115 matches. It has been happening for a long time. I need to discuss these things with the selectors and captain and plan a way forward. Otherwise, the results are going to be the same," he said.

Domingo wants fresh faces in the team even if it means losing a few matches. "If it means that we need to go with some new faces and struggle for a period of time, I don't think it is any different to what is happening at the moment. There are some fantastic players in our side that need to be respected. We need to value their performances for Bangladesh but we also need to take decision in the best interest of the team."

While concluding he made it clear that using T20 specialists in ODIs and Tests is not working too well for them. "I think trying to siphon out the T20 into one side and Test match guys into one side is something that I am grappling with. After this last T20 series and the first few days of the Test, I am starting to get an understanding."

