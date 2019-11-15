The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Day 5 report of ATP Challenger in Pune.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-LD IND Mayank smashes career-best 243, crushes hopes of Bangla comeback

By Kushan Sarkar Indore, Nov 15 (PTI) Opener Mayank Agarwal grinded a below-par Bangladesh bowling unit with a career-best second double hundred as India buried the visitors under a deluge of runs on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM

Indian women beat West Indies by 7 wickets in 3rd T20I, seal series Providence (Guyana), Nov 15 (PTI) The fast-rising Jemimah Rodrigues starred with the bat after India's spinners wreaked havoc to set up a series-clinching seven-wicket win over the West Indies in a low-scoring third women's T20 International here.

SPO-CRI-IND-MAYANK

Letting go fear of failure made me hungrier: Mayank Indore, Nov 15 (PTI) India opener Mayank Agarwal on Friday said overcoming fear of failure has made him hungrier for runs as he smashed his career-best second double hundred in the opening Test against Bangladesh here.

SPO-CRI-IND-MAYANK-COMMENTS

I need to respect game when I am batting well, says Mayank By Kushan Sarkar

Indore, Nov 15 (PTI) The slump in form that he endured early in his career has taught Mayank Agarwal to make hay while the sun shines and he did exactly that against Bangladesh, smashing a career-best 243 on the second day of the first Test here on Friday.

SPO-BAD-LD IND

Srikanth enters semifinals of Hong Kong Open Hong Kong, Nov 15 (PTI) Indian ace Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the semifinals of the USD 400,000 Hong Kong Open after Olympic champion Chen Long of China decided to quit the contest owing to an injury, here on Friday.

SPO-FOOT-STIMAC

Not afraid to field a new India side, says Stimac counting positives from draw with Afghans Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Nov 15 (PTI) India's football coach Igor Stimac on Friday said he is "not afraid" to field a completely new team in the next FIFA World Cup Qualifying round match against Oman after the side played out a disappointing draw with lower-ranked Afghanistan.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RETENTION Lynn, Miller, Unadkat among 71 players released ahead of IPL auction

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Chris Lynn, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat and Chris Morris were among the 71 players released by their respective franchisees on Friday ahead of next month's IPL auction.

SPO-CRI-LD LANGER Australia building battle-hardened and mature squad for 2022 India tour: coach Langer

Melbourne, Nov 15 (PTI) It's still a good two years away but Australia coach Justin Langer says he has started building the battle-hardened and mature squad that would be able to challenge the formidable-at-home India in the 2022 Test series.

SPO-CRI-IND-DOMINGO Bangladesh cricket needs cultural shift like Indian team: Domingo

Indore, Nov 15 (PTI) Bangladesh cricket needs a paradigm shift in culture just like the current Indian team which can now rely on its pacers to win Test matches even at home, said coach Russell Domingo as his side stares at a heavy defeat in the first Test.

SPO-CRI-PINK-PRACTICE Pink Test Build Up: Rohit and Pujara face Ashwin first time under lights

By Kushan Sarkar Indore, Nov 15 (PTI) Senior India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin got a first feel of playing with the pink ball under lights during a day-end net session at the Holkar Stadium here on Friday.

SPO-ATH-BLAKE

Yohan Blake to promote road safety in India Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) World and Olympic 100m and 200m champion sprinter Yohan Blake will be in India to promote the Road Safety World Series -- a T20 cricket event to be held in February next year.

SPO-CRI-SMITH

Smith withdraws from CSA Director of Cricket race, says doesn't expect freedom to change Johannesburg, Nov 15 (PTI) Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has withdrawn from the race to be on his country's Board as Director of Cricket, saying he doesn't expect enough "freedom" to initiate the changes he wants.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-MUMBAI

Musthaq: Meghalaya stun Mumbai by 6 wickets Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Meghalaya ended Mumbai's winning

streak after they defeated the domestic giants by six wickets in the league match of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy here on Friday.

SPO-BOXERS

Five world-medallist boxers sign up with IOS New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Five World Championships medal-winning boxers, including Gaurav Bidhuri and Manju Rani, have signed up with sports management firm Infinity Optimal Solutions (IOS).

SPO-CRI-DHONI-PRACTICE

Dhoni starts training but not available for West Indies series New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hit the nets in his hometown Ranchi but it is unlikely that the talismanic former captain will make himself available for the upcoming limited-overs home series against the West Indies next month.

SPO-GOLF-PANASONIC

Joshi & Co shine but Itthipat keeps lead at Panasonic Open India Gurugram, Nov 15 (PTI) Nine Indians, including defending champion Khalin Joshi and in-form Rashid Khan, fired a matching five-under 67 to share the fifth spot with two others at the smog-hit Panasonic Open India, which was reduced to a three-day affair on Friday.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-AWARD

India's Ashalata Devi nominated for AFC Player of the Year award Kuala Lumpur, Nov 15 (PTI) Indian women's football team captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi was on Friday nominated for the AFC Player of the Year at the AFC Annual Awards to be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on December 2.

SPO-GOLF-WOM

Ridhima wins fifth title on Hero WPG Tour Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) Ridhima Dilawari managed to held her nerves in the closing stages of the 15th and final leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour to win her fifth title of the season on Friday.

