International Development News
Development News Edition

Captains to receive pink balls from paratroopers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:32 IST
Captains to receive pink balls from paratroopers

Army paratroopers will fly into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the two captains just before the toss of the historic day-night between India and Bangladesh, beginning here on November 22. Detailing out their plans for India's first ever pink ball Test, Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Avishek Dalmiya said: "The paratroopers will fly into the wicket with two pink balls. We have discussed the plans with the Army (Eastern Command)."

The Army will also play out the National Anthems of both the countries before the start of play. This will be followed by the ringing of the customary Eden Bell by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Then at the 20-minute tea break, former captains and the galaxy of sport stars from other disciplines will be taken out on carts making a round of the ground along the boundary lines. During the 40-minute supper break, the CAB has also organised a talk show featuring the 'Fabulous Five' of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman who will walk down the memory lane, delving on the epic 2001 Test win against Australia here.

"This will will be showed on the giant screen. It will be clearly audible to the spectators," Avishek said. Following the first day's play, players who played the first Test between India and Bangladesh will be felicitated followed by speeches given by the dignitaries including Sheikh Hasina.

BCCI president Ganguly said the game is a complete sellout on the first three days. "We are happy that it's a sellout for the first three days," Ganguly said.

The CAB remained non-committal over counter sale of tickets. "All the sellable tickets were already sold out online. We are now have left with limited number quota tickets. Now it remains to be seen if they will take them or not. We will only be able to evaluate on November 19," Avishek said.

Bangladesh deputy high commission and the Kolkata Police will conduct two separate security inspections at the stadium and the team hotel on Saturday. Meanwhile, the first lot pink balls were delivered on Friday.

"Three of them were given to (curator) Sujan Da. Wicket is a bit soft now. After the wicket is ready in a couple of days, he will test the ball," joint-secretary Debabrata Das said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Odd-even road rationing rule ends in Delhi, number of violators dips this time

The third edition of the odd-even road rationing rule implemented due to poor air quality in Delhi ended on Friday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying a decision on extending it further will be taken on November 18. The anti-pollutio...

Our vision is not limited to forming govt: Gadkari

The vision of the RSS and its affiliated organisations is not limited to forming government but it is more about nation-building, senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday. He was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bhar...

Telangana: Two women booked for raising slogans for Babri Masjid in Hyderabad

Two women were booked by the police for allegedly unlawfully gathering at Ujalesha Eidgah ground in Saidabad area here and raising slogans for Babri Masjid, police said on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday...

NFL-Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for attacking another player with a helmet, the National Football League NFL said on Friday. Garrett, who Cleveland selected with the first overall draft pick in 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019