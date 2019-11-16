International Development News
Development News Edition

Charges dropped against Leafs' Matthews

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 00:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 00:22 IST
Charges dropped against Leafs' Matthews
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews had charges against him dismissed this week after coming to a financial settlement with his accuser. Matthews faced charges of disorderly conduct and disruptive behavior, stemming from a late-night incident in May with a female security guard in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"On Nov. 13 the matter was settled between the parties and the criminal matter was dismissed," a spokesperson from the City of Scottsdale's communications department said, per the Toronto Star. Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan issued a statement regarding Matthews on Friday.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs are committed to developing and promoting the qualities of good character, respect and equality in our organization, including our players, and we recognize and embrace the role we serve in the community. While Auston has been an exceptional ambassador for the Leafs in representing those values, his conduct in this incident last May failed to meet expectations. "We appreciate that Auston has publicly reiterated today that he is truly sorry for his conduct and has recognized the impact his actions caused. We have no doubt that he has learned a valuable lesson and will grow from this experience."

Matthews was with a group at 2 a.m. on May 26 that allegedly tried to open the guard's locked car outside the building where she lives. The guard, who recognized the NHL player, according to the police report, exited the vehicle to confront Matthews and his friends, who "wanted to see what she would do and they believed it would be funny to see how she would respond." When she told them she was a military veteran with severe PTSD and that what they did wasn't funny and they should leave, one of the friends asked her not to report the incident while Matthews walked away.

According to the report, "as the friend was speaking ... she said Auston began to walk away and after he walked away some distance, Auston pulled his pants down, bent over and grabbed his butt cheeks." The guard said the group appeared to be intoxicated and also said that Matthews still had his boxers on. The police report also added that a security video showed a man walking with his pants around his ankles, but wearing underwear.

Arizona law allows for misdemeanor offenses to be dropped when the involved parties can reach a settlement out of court. Terms of the settlement were not released. Matthews, 22, was drafted No. 1 overall by Toronto in 2016 and has a career total of 205 points (124 goals and 107 assists) in 232 NHL games.

In 20 games this season, he has 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points. He signed a five-year contract extension in February worth $58 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Pukki fires Finland to first major finals at Euro 2020

Finland striker Teemu Pukki scored twice as the team beat Liechtenstein 3-0 to book a place at Euro 2020 and reach the finals of a major soccer tournament for the first time.The win secured second spot in Group J for Finland with 18 points,...

FACTBOX-'Witness intimidation is a crime': reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, with Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, ...

UPDATE 1-Trump asks Supreme Court to block disclosure of financial records to Congress

President Donald Trump on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a ruling that would require an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a House of Representatives committee, setting up a major clash between branches of g...

Incoming EU council president sees focus on level playing field in UK trade talks

The European Unions focus in trade talks with Britain will be on level-playing-field provisions and the defence of the single market, the incoming head of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.We are ready to cooperate with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019