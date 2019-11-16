Charges dropped against Leafs' Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews had charges against him dismissed this week after coming to a financial settlement with his accuser. Matthews faced charges of disorderly conduct and disruptive behavior, stemming from a late-night incident in May with a female security guard in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"On Nov. 13 the matter was settled between the parties and the criminal matter was dismissed," a spokesperson from the City of Scottsdale's communications department said, per the Toronto Star. Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan issued a statement regarding Matthews on Friday.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs are committed to developing and promoting the qualities of good character, respect and equality in our organization, including our players, and we recognize and embrace the role we serve in the community. While Auston has been an exceptional ambassador for the Leafs in representing those values, his conduct in this incident last May failed to meet expectations. "We appreciate that Auston has publicly reiterated today that he is truly sorry for his conduct and has recognized the impact his actions caused. We have no doubt that he has learned a valuable lesson and will grow from this experience."

Matthews was with a group at 2 a.m. on May 26 that allegedly tried to open the guard's locked car outside the building where she lives. The guard, who recognized the NHL player, according to the police report, exited the vehicle to confront Matthews and his friends, who "wanted to see what she would do and they believed it would be funny to see how she would respond." When she told them she was a military veteran with severe PTSD and that what they did wasn't funny and they should leave, one of the friends asked her not to report the incident while Matthews walked away.

According to the report, "as the friend was speaking ... she said Auston began to walk away and after he walked away some distance, Auston pulled his pants down, bent over and grabbed his butt cheeks." The guard said the group appeared to be intoxicated and also said that Matthews still had his boxers on. The police report also added that a security video showed a man walking with his pants around his ankles, but wearing underwear.

Arizona law allows for misdemeanor offenses to be dropped when the involved parties can reach a settlement out of court. Terms of the settlement were not released. Matthews, 22, was drafted No. 1 overall by Toronto in 2016 and has a career total of 205 points (124 goals and 107 assists) in 232 NHL games.

In 20 games this season, he has 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points. He signed a five-year contract extension in February worth $58 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)