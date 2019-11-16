International Development News
  Updated: 16-11-2019 11:49 IST
Cricket-Sorry Bangladesh stare at innings defeat after India declaration
India declared their first innings on their overnight score of 493-6 and then reduced Bangladesh to 60-4 to inch closer to a comprehensive victory inside three days in the opening test on Saturday. Bangladesh had folded for 150 in their first innings and their second outing with the bat was hardly any better as they looked all at sea against India's relentless pace attack on day three of the one-sided contest.

Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on nine at the lunch break and Mahmudullah was on six with a demoralizing defeat looming on the tourists. Earlier, India's massive 343-run first-innings lead convinced captain Virat Kohli to declare on their overnight score at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Instead of stretching the lead further, Kohli wanted his quick bowlers to exploit the early morning conditions, which proved a smart decision as Bangladesh lost both their openers inside seven overs. Umesh Yadav induced Imrul Kayes into a drive, only for the inside edge to crash into the leg stump.

In the next over, Ishant Sharma breached the bat-pad gap to sent back Shadman Islam. The openers made six each, mirroring their first innings score. Mominul Haque, who made seven, survived a review before falling to one when India challenged the original not-out decision after Mohammed Shami had rapped the Bangladesh captain on his pad.

Mohammad Mithun hit four boundaries in his 18 but was jolted by a Shami bouncer which he pulled tamely to Mayank Agarwal at midwicket. Bangladesh could have been in a bigger hole but Rohit Sharma dropped Mushfiqur in the slip to deny Shami a third success.

Kolkata hosts the second and final match, which will be the first day-night test for both sides, from Nov. 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

