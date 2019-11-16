International Development News
Development News Edition

Para-Sports Academy and Rehab Centre opened in Hyderabad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 18:19 IST
Para-Sports Academy and Rehab Centre opened in Hyderabad

Aditya Mehta Foundation(AMF),a non-profit organisation, involved in helping people with disabilities to pursue sports, launchedits 'Infinity Para- Sports Academy and Rehab Centre' here on Saturday. The academy, touted as the first-of-its-kind charitable national para-sports rehabilitation and training academy in Asia, was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Secretary S K Joshi.

The foundation would train Divyaangans (people with disabilities) from across the nation, from basic level in 15 para-sports such as para-cycling, para-archery, para-shooting and para-badminton, among others, the foundation said in a press release. Speaking on the occasion, Joshi appreciated Mehta for his indomitable spirit and assured that the academys issues concerning land at its location in Begumpet in the city would be resolved.

To help my own extended family of para-athletes, I always wanted to establish an academy and rehabilitation centre so that people with disabilities have a future in sports. Finally this dream has come true, said Aditya Mehta, founder of theAditya Mehta Foundation.

Mehta, whose right leg had to be amputated below the knee after he met with an accident, made cycling his passion and won two silver medals in the Asian Para-Cycling Championship, the release said. Aditya currently holds five Limca Records, it said.

PTI SJR NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Fake news bigger menace than paid news: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday that fake news was a bigger menace than paid news and urged the media fraternity to introspect about ways to deal with it. Speaking at an event organised by the Press Council of India to obs...

Para-Sports Academy and Rehab Centre opened in Hyderabad

Aditya Mehta FoundationAMF,a non-profit organisation, involved in helping people with disabilities to pursue sports, launchedits Infinity Para- Sports Academy and Rehab Centre here on Saturday. The academy, touted as the first-of-its-kind ...

Five terror suspects arrested in north Kashmir

Five persons suspected to be working for Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT outfit were arrested on Saturday in Sopore township of north Kashmirs Baramulla district, police said. Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Nazir, and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir, who were involved in ...

Efforts underway to develop tourist circuit in Hadoti region: Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said efforts were underway to develop a tourist circuit in the Hadoti region of Rajasthan that would create employment opportunities for locals. Hadoti region, which once formed the erstwhile Bundi kingdom, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019