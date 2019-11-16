Para-Sports Academy and Rehab Centre opened in Hyderabad

Aditya Mehta Foundation(AMF),a non-profit organisation, involved in helping people with disabilities to pursue sports, launchedits 'Infinity Para- Sports Academy and Rehab Centre' here on Saturday. The academy, touted as the first-of-its-kind charitable national para-sports rehabilitation and training academy in Asia, was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Secretary S K Joshi.

The foundation would train Divyaangans (people with disabilities) from across the nation, from basic level in 15 para-sports such as para-cycling, para-archery, para-shooting and para-badminton, among others, the foundation said in a press release. Speaking on the occasion, Joshi appreciated Mehta for his indomitable spirit and assured that the academys issues concerning land at its location in Begumpet in the city would be resolved.

To help my own extended family of para-athletes, I always wanted to establish an academy and rehabilitation centre so that people with disabilities have a future in sports. Finally this dream has come true, said Aditya Mehta, founder of theAditya Mehta Foundation.

Mehta, whose right leg had to be amputated below the knee after he met with an accident, made cycling his passion and won two silver medals in the Asian Para-Cycling Championship, the release said. Aditya currently holds five Limca Records, it said.

