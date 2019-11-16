International Development News
Warriors await MRI after Russell sprains thumb

  16-11-2019
Golden State Warriors leading scorer D'Angelo Russell will have an MRI on Saturday after suffering a sprained right thumb in Friday's 105-100 home loss to the Boston Celtics. Russell, 23, left midway through the third quarter after having the ball swiped away by Daniel Theis during a drive to the basket and missed the game's final 18 minutes.

He had his hand checked on the sideline, then went to the locker room and didn't return. X-rays on the thumb were negative. Russell, who is averaging 24.3 points and 6.7 assists, finished the game with 12 points, seven assists and nine turnovers.

The injury, if serious, would be the latest setback for the 2-11 Warriors, who are also without stars Stephen Curry (broken hand) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL). Kevon Looney, Jacob Evans and rookie Alen Smailagic also have missed all or most of the season thus far. The Warriors face the New Orleans Pelicans (3-8) on the road Sunday night.

